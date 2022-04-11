Hobart-Lawrence Police Make Largest Drug Bust in Department History

FOREST COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Two people are facing charges after a drug bust in Forest County. On March 23, a deputy spotted a “suspicious vehicle” in the parking lot of the Potawatomi Carter Casino. The deputy approached a woman in the front passenger seat and spotted drug paraphernalia, investigators say.
It seems like every week we are hearing about a drug bust in Danbury or New Milford and you can add another one to the list. According to a press release from the Danbury Police Department, authorities say Joseph Losgar was arrested Tuesday (3/22/22) and now faces a variety of drug related charges including:
One of the largest drug busts in the history of Pennsylvania was announced by Attorney General Josh Shapiro on Thursday. Domonique Taylor, 37, had his home on Moody Street in Pittsburgh’s Braddock neighborhood searched as part of an investigation five police departments were assisting in since Aug. 2021. The...
DUNWOODY, Ga. — Above video: Your Saturday headlines. Police in Georgia seized more than 500 pounds of illegal drugs while serving a warrant this week. The Dekalb County Police Department says its narcotics/vice unit served an arrest warrant near Dunwoody Crossing in Atlanta on March 15. The following items...
Officers tackle a fleeing man to the ground after a wild car and foot chase — and then hear a 10-month-old baby in his arms begin to cry, Los Angeles Police Department videos show. “You kidding me?” an officer says in a graphic video of the Feb. 11 incident...
A coroner in Georgia found the bodies of his own parents and son after arriving on a crime scene of an apparent robbery and murder, the police said. Coweta Country Coroner Richard Hawke arrived at the crime scene at Lock Stick & Barrel Shooting range in Grantville, after a report of a robbery, when he found the bodies of his own family members. “There was a robbery at the lock stock and barrel shooting range at around 530-6pm on Friday. Officers were dispatched to the scene shortly after 8pm. Sadly it was found that the owner, his wife and...
A man convinced he’d been swindled by a drug dealer inadvertently got himself arrested when he called 911 and requested his meth be authenticated, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office in Florida reported. It happened around 7 p.m. Thursday, March 10, and the 41-year-old asked that a deputy come...
A crew of armed robbers dressed as law enforcement is targeting marijuana growing operations in Oklahoma, and have reportedly staged fake raids on at least three farms in recent days, officials say. While they successfully robbed two legal operations, one grower was not fooled by their costumes. Oklahoma City attorney...
March 18 (UPI) -- A young girl who turned up dead in Arizona more than six decades ago -- who later became known as "Little Miss Nobody" -- has finally been identified and her disappearance partly solved, authorities said. The girl's body was found partly buried in a remote part...
In a clip circulating online, a Black man named Delane Gordon was pulled over for a traffic stop by a white police officer and was tased when he asked to speak with the cop’s supervisor. As the Washington Post reported, Gordon was making a DoorDash delivery on March 10...
Months after a 13-year-old was found dead at a friend’s house in Missouri, police say two adult men have been charged with endangering the welfare of two children. Police were called to the Washington home on Sunday, Aug. 29 and told that the boy was unresponsive, according to a March 22 Facebook post. When officers arrived, they found Zackary A. Foster dead in an upstairs bedroom.
WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police announced they arrested four men following a drug investigation. Authorities state that on March 16 at approximately 1:03 p.m., members of Wilmington’s Drug, Organized Crime and Vice Division executed a search warrant in the 800 block of Anchorage Street in reference to a drug investigation. Police took four subjects – 48-year-old Hendrix Anderson, 24-year-old Quamier Young, 25-year-old Elijah Ralph of New Castle, and 56-year-old Kelvin Ewell – into custody without incident. Officers recovered 1,564 grams of marijuana, 7 ounces of Promethazine, 6.5 Oxycodone pills, drug paraphernalia, .40-caliber ammunition and $2,607 in currency.
North Dakota police have arrested a woman who they say killed a 18-year-old college student in her apartment. Anita Knutson, a student at Minot State University, was found stabbed to death in her apartment on June 4, 2007. According to NBC News, she had been stabbed multiple times, and a bloody knife had been left behind in a sink.
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Multiple people are in custody following a drug bust in Clarksburg. On Friday, the Clarksburg Police SWAT team executed a search warrant of a house on Stealey Ave. According to a Facebook post, the police found 15 grams of suspected fentanyl as well as cash. Another...
A 12-year-old boy was found unresponsive on his school bus and died days later from a fentanyl overdose, according to authorities in New Jersey. He lived with his uncle, Troy Nokes, who’s accused of making the boy clean up his drug lab where he made fentanyl, the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office said in a news release.
