Click here to read the full article. When Steve Heese and his financial partner Stephen Julius purchased the assets of Chris-Craft in 2000, they were buying the world’s most historic boat name. But the company itself was in tatters, victim of absentee owners who had turned the brand into a me-too builder that was more about commodity than standout product. Heese and Julius saw more than a mothballed factory and sprawling model lineup. Heese admits it sounds trite, but he and Julius saw the “brand’s promise.” “I grew up boating and was looking for a new adventure in my career,” says Heese....

BOATS & WATERCRAFTS ・ 1 DAY AGO