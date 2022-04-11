ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alpena, MI

Sault girls finish 2nd, boys 3rd at opening track and field meet

By Rob Roos, The Sault News
SAULT STE. MARIE — High school spring sports returned to the Eastern UP Friday, although it was an indoor competition.

The Sault High girls finished second, while the Sault boys were third in the ‘Large School’ division as they hosted the opening track and field meet of the season with the Yooper Invitational at Lake Superior State's Student Activities Center.

Alpena swept its way to first-place finishes in both the girls and boys’ meets. Alpena won the girls meet with 106 points, while Sault High was runner-up with 76 and Inland Lakes took third with 63. They were followed by Manistique, 49.5; Cheboygan, 47.5; Boyne City, 40.5; Charlevoix, 34.5; and Rogers City, 10.

Sault senior Joanne Arbic took first place in shot put (32-10) while Blue Devil freshman Annabelle Fazzari was second and junior Ava Donmyer was fourth.

Fazzari also won the 55 hurdles with a time of 10.57, while Brianna Jones was second.

Bella Smith took third in the 55 dash and sixth in the 200. Dayna Szabo was third in the 400. Abby Walther took fourth in the 800, while Alyvia Lori was fifth. Cassie Gallagher took fifth in the 1600 and Lori was sixth.

Walther, Matty Barrow, Szabo and Gallagher took third in 3200 relay.

Alpena won the boys meet with 117 points, while Charlevoix was second with 86 and Sault High took third with 56. They were followed by Manistique, 52; Cheboygan, 50; Inland Lakes, 33; Boyne City, 25; and Rogers City, 9.

Sault junior Cody Aldridge was a double winner, finishing first in the 1600 (4:52.32) and 3200 (10:43.29).

Emmett Fazzari finished third in shot put. Nathan Koepp tied for fifth in high jump.

Ryver Ryckeghem was fifth in 55 dash and seventh in the 200. John David Daley was sixth in the 800, while Kahle Jones was sixth in the 3200 and Owen Rice placed fifth in 55 hurdles. James Smith took eighth in shot put.

Jon Willis, John David Daley, Haydn Jones and Logan Haskins took third in 3200 relay, while Keenan Hoffman, Willis, Carter Oshelski and Haskins took fifth in 1600 relay.

"Overall, I was really happy with how we ran," Sault boys coach Jim Martin said. "We are very young this year but competed well. Cody Aldridge really stepped up. James Smith did really well for his first meet as did Emmett Fazzari. Owen Rice did a great job considering he hasn't seen a hurdle since last year.

"The 4 x 800 and 4 x 400 teams ran well also. The high jumpers were a pleasant surprise also. We learned a lot about our team but the most important thing is we competed and did well against quality competition."

The Sault High boys and girls teams are scheduled to compete in the Ram Scram at Harbor Springs this Friday.

Contact Sports Editor Rob Roos at rroos@sooeveningnews.com. Follow him on Twitter, @rroosTEN.

