Goldsboro, NC

Wayne School of Engineering- Isaac Carreño

By WITN Web Team
WITN
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMy name is Isaac Carreño, I’m 17, and a senior at Wayne School of Engineering. I am the youngest of four, and I share a 15 year age gap with my older siblings. I was born and raised in Goldsboro, North Carolina, and I am so proud to be from Goldsboro....

www.witn.com

WITN

Pasquotank County High School- Qymar Dashiell

My name is Qymar Dashiell, I am a senior at Pasquotank County High School. I have lived in Elizabeth City, NC all 17 years of my life. I went to elementary school at Northside Elementary, middle at Elizabeth city middle school, which leads me to Pasquotank high currently. I have played basketball, football, and baseball all my life, and my favorite pastime is probably playing video games. I have been involved in my church, school, and community my entire life. My mother made sure that I stayed on top of my school work, and she always volunTold me for events at school and church and made sure I was active in all levels of school. When I entered middle school, I joined our SGA club, I enjoyed helping with events and being the control at our school. Then in my 7th grade and 8th-grade years we were offered the opportunity to take Math 1 and Math 2 to get high school credits earlier. This led to my love of engineering and to my favorite club, which is DECA, where this year I placed first at the state level. Now I am starting a new chapter in my life as I am attending North Carolina A&T for college in Civil Engineering.
PASQUOTANK COUNTY, NC
WITN

Southside High School- Dagoberto Garcia Edwards

My name is Dagoberto Ryan Garcia Edwards and I am so proud to be a graduate of Southside High School. While I am sad to leave, I am excited about my future. I will be attending NC State in the fall where I will study and major in the field of biology. Not too long ago I was undecided in terms of what I wanted to become of myself and felt lost when it came to determining a career that would benefit me for the rest of my life. During my time at Beaufort County Community College, where I will be graduating in May, I fell in love with the study of biology. More specifically the study of biochemistry. I have since then researched and found opportunities to expand this growing passion of mine. In ten years I see myself working for a biochemistry company within NC. Maintaining track of this goal won’t be easy, however as I have always told myself- the only person in life standing between me and my dreams is myself.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
WITN

Rosewood High School- Taylor Gery

My name is Taylor Gery. I am from Goldsboro, North Carolina, and will soon be graduating from Rosewood High School as the projected valedictorian. I am the daughter of Bryan and Lisa Gery and have one younger brother, Reece. I am currently the president of Rosewood’s National Honor Society and the captain of the women’s varsity soccer team. I am passionate about children and serve as a volunteer kindergarten teacher at my church. This past summer, I had the opportunity to attend the North Carolina Governor’s School in the area of English. I love writing, along with coffee, the beach, and spending time with friends and family. In the fall, I will be attending Campbell University as a member of the Honors Program, with the goal of becoming a doctor of physical therapy specializing in pediatrics.
GOLDSBORO, NC
WITN

Washington County High School- TyNasiah Hyman

My name is TyNasiah Monae Hyman. On March 5, 2004, I was born in Raleigh, North Carolina, to Renata Hyman and Adrian White. I am the oldest of 4 and will be the first in my family to attend college. I am a dual-enrolled student at Washington County High School, in Plymouth North Carolina, and a student at Beaufort County Community College, in Washington NC. I am interested in furthering my education to become a Registered Nurse. Doubt, fear, and the sensation of needing to live up to someone’s expectations were all barriers I overcame. I presently work as a cashier at Piggly Wiggly. I’ve always been a proponent of doing the right thing and pushing young people to seize opportunities. I am loyal, compassionate, and honest, as well as a team player and intelligent. I’m constantly trying to uplift others and never putting them down because of what they have or don’t have. I’m renowned not only for being a bright student but also for being an athlete and a community leader.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, NC
Goldsboro, NC
Education
City
Goldsboro, NC
WITN

Ridgecroft School- Kacie Hoggard

My name is Kacie Hoggard. I am from Harrellsville, which is a small town in eastern North Carolina. I attend Ridgecroft School in Ahoskie, NC. After high school, I will be dually enrolled with Pitt Community College and East Carolina University in the RIBN program, which is a nursing program. In my free time, I enjoy hanging out with my friends and walking my dog. My favorite part of high school has been making memories with my friends that will last a lifetime.
AHOSKIE, NC
Bladen Journal

Sheriff McVicker issues appeal to area residents

ELIZABETHTOWN — Responding to the increasing number of people wanting to assist law enforcement officials and build a stronger partnership in the fight against crime, Sheriff Jim McVicker recently announced that Bladen County citizens are being invited to become honorary members of the North Carolina Sheriffs’ Association. Membership...
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Queen Azalea meets Wilmington children as she tours the city

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Queen Azalea took a turn about the city Thursday afternoon, stopping at the Brigade Boys and Girls Club of Wilmington. Queen Nia Franklin colored with kids and even learned the Cupid Shuffle from some of the center’s smallest students. Another stop on Thursday’s...
WILMINGTON, NC
WITN

Pitt County Schools Early College High School- Haili Martinez

My name is Haili Martinez and I am a senior at Pitt County Schools Early College Highschool. I was born in Greenville and have lived here my whole life. Some of my hobbies include cooking, reading, and gardening. I enjoy cooking for my family and it is a huge stress reliever for me. Gardening is something that came about due to my love of cooking. It’s fulfilling to eat or cook something that you grew yourself. I plan on attending UNC-Chapel Hill in the fall and I am going to major in nursing. My main goal in life is to make an impact on the lives of others and facilitate a safe medical environment for black women.
PITT COUNTY, NC
WITN

Riverside High School- Brandon Lilley

My name is Brandon Lilley, and I am a senior at Riverside High School in Williamston, North Carolina. I started out in Kindergarten through 2nd Grade at Williamston Primary School, then moved to E. J. Hayes for grades 3rd-5th, for 6th-8th grades I attended Riverside Middle School. For my high school grades, 9th-12th, I am currently attending Riverside High School where in my Sophomore year I became dual enrolled with Martin Community College. This spring in May, I will graduate from Martin Community College with an Associate’s in Arts Degree and an Accounting and Finance Certificate along with in June graduating from Riverside High School. I have always enjoyed music and have been in the school band since 6th grade playing instruments, like piano, clarinet, bass drum, and my primary instrument alto saxophone. Along with being in the high school marching band since 8th grade. I enjoy sports (football, basketball, baseball), whether it be playing, coaching, being a statistician for, or even umpiring baseball. I enjoy being involved and helping my community whether through boy scouts or volunteering to service my community. I like to help out the local public schools, volunteer and town fire departments, Farmlife Ruritan Club, churches and any other organization that needs help. Overall, I have really enjoyed everything I have done and I cannot wait for what the future holds.
WILLIAMSTON, NC
WITN

West Carteret High School- Madison Reavis

My name is Madison Reavis, I’m from Newport, North Carolina, and I am a senior at West Carteret High School. I have two amazing parents and one sweet dog named Chip. I love to go read, go out on the boat, and watch cooking videos! I enjoy being involved in my school through clubs and extracurriculars, and love providing service to those in my community. My favorite subjects are English and History, though I plan on pursuing biology in college. I will be attending the University of North Carolina - Chapel Hill in the fall. I hope to one day be a dentist and own a personal practice.
NEWPORT, NC
WITN

Perquimans County High School- Tamia Mallory

Hello, I am Tamia Mallory and I am a Senior at Perquimans County High School. My dream college has always been North Carolina A&T. Ever since I was little I’ve always wanted to be a Nurse. Even though I look like I play sports, I never did. But I did help out a lot with Football and Basketball by being an Athletic Training Intern and a Manager.
PERQUIMANS COUNTY, NC
WITN

Pamlico Christian Academy- Haylee Hacker

My name is Haylee Hacker. I was born on August 28th, 2003. I am the second oldest of three siblings. My two sisters, Kaitlin and Emily, and my little brother, Philip, round out the trio. I will be graduating from Pamlico Christian Academy this year. I attended this school for two years, and I can say that it has not only been helpful with my education but also helped me become stronger in my relationship with God. I will be attending Appalachian State University this fall, where I will be majoring in apparel design and merchandising. I cannot wait to learn new things about the fashion industry, and I hope to start my clothing brand.
EDUCATION
WITN

Richlands High School- Landon Perry

My name is Landon Perry, I am 17 years old, and I will graduate from Richlands High School in June. Throughout my time at RHS I have been an avid member of the National Beta Club, Student Council, Student to Student, and Tri-M Music Honors Society. I have been a part of the RHS Chamber Choir, Concert Band, Musical Productions, and Marching Band, serving as Drum Major for this school year. I am also a proud alum of the North Carolina Governor’s School, where I got to further my music education. I enjoy spending time with my friends and family, as well as singing and making music. After High School, I plan to attend a four-year university, working to earn a bachelor’s degree in Music Business.
RICHLANDS, NC

