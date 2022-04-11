ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus Cultural Orchestra embraces various music genres

By Dennis Biviano
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBUS, Ohio — A central Ohio music director is looking to expand classical music into an activity that bridges cultures and demographics. Stephen Spottswood is the director of the Columbus Cultural Orchestra. Spottswood, also known as Stephen Stringz, was born into a musical family. The music teacher at...

Herald-Tribune

A musical smorgasbord as Tovey returns to Sarasota Orchestra

Like so many things in the arts world of late, what you see in performance now initially was scheduled in the Before Times. That’s true of next weekend’s Sarasota Orchestra Masterworks performances, which will be conducted by Bramwell Tovey, the orchestra’s music director designate. Tovey first conducted the orchestra in January 2020 and was offered the position of music director. He planned to come for a second performance before accepting the job, which was held by Anu Tali for six years. Before that second “audition” could happen, COVID struck and shut down live performances for a year.
SARASOTA, FL
The Post and Courier

Review: Music-themed works grapple with Black culture

Throughout this country’s fraught history, the musical expression of African American culture has been celebrated, appropriated, chronicled, mocked and monetized, powering the recording industry in ways that haven’t always benefited its artists. Everyone seems to want a piece of it, particularly its music. And that's what makes its...
CHARLESTON, SC
country1037fm.com

Legendary Rock Band Calls It Quits From The Stage

A few years ago (and I think it was here in Charlotte), I became painfully aware that Phil Collins was having some serious health issues. It wasn’t so much that he fell on stage (I think Luke Bryan falls on stage here in Charlotte every time he plays PNC <g>) as much as it was that it took a crew to get him back in a chair. Phil Collins is a rock music legend-both as a solo performer and the lead singer (since 1975) for the rock group, “Genesis.” Phil Collins is 70. Where once stood a man with boundless energy now sits one with severe nerve damage from multiple back surgeries who is incapable of holding drumsticks-much less playing the drums (he was a renown, brilliant drummer). The Pandemic delayed Genesis’ “The Last Domino?” tour, but it finally wrapped up last weekend at London’s O2 Arena. During the show, Phil, from his chair center stage made this announcement.
CHARLOTTE, NC
KXLY

The 50 best rock albums of the 1960s

When it comes to groundbreaking musical eras, it’s hard to argue against the 1960s being one of the most evolutionary in recent history. This decade ushered in a musical revolution that would change the face of music as a whole—and no other genre was more impacted during that decade than rock.
MUSIC
BET

Renowned Gospel Singer-Songwriter LaShun Pace Dead At 60

Gospel singer-songwriter LaShun Pace, who rose to prominence as one of the critical members of the sibling singing group, The Anointed Pace Sisters, has died following a long battle with an illness. She was 60-years-old. According to Atlanta’s 11Alive, Pace had been on dialysis for five years while waiting for...
ATLANTA, GA
Star News

Jeffrey Osborne to perform at Rivers Casino

Singer, lyricist and former drummer and lead singer of funk soul group L.T.D. Jeffrey Osborne is set to perform at Rivers Casino on Friday, June 3, at 8 p.m. Osborne started his professional singing career with L.T.D. in 1969, releasing hit singles such as “(Every Time I Turn Around) Back in Love Again,” which peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart, and “Love Ballad.”
PHILADELPHIA, PA
KVCR NEWS

Musically Speaking Episode 203 features the Principal Guest Conductor of the San Bernardino Symphony Orchestra - Lesley Leighton

In Episode 203 of KVCR's Musically Speaking, Margaret Worsley catches up with newly named Principal Guest Conductor of the San Bernardino Symphony, Lesley Leighton. In addition to conducting the Los Robles Master Chorale since 2008, Leighton is a professor of music at CSUSB and a busy session singer with more than 100 movie credits. She'll lead the LR Master Chorale in their next concert on May 14th as well as portions of the SB Symphony's America The Beautiful outdoor concert July 2nd at San Bernardino Valley College.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
Slipped Disc

Four great orchestras are in hot pursuit of a music director

The competition is suddenly fierce. The New York Philharmonic needs to replace Jaap van Zweden. Frontrunners from the current audition season are Gustavo Dudamel, Susanna Mälkki and the deceptively young-looking Finn, Santtu-Matias Rouvali (pic). Expect further challenge from a third Finn, Klaus Mäkelä. And don’t overlook a change of mind by a fourth, Esa-Pekka Salonen.
MUSIC
WANE 15

Homestead students embrace culture through cuisine

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Smells, tastes, and sounds from around the world converged inHomestead Highschool’s cafeteria tonight. The “Taste of Homestead” is an event where students volunteer and choose a country torepresent. They learn the culture, and food from that country and make a dish to share.The sixth annual Taste of Homestead returns after […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
American Songwriter

Songwriter U: Paul Thorn Shares Songwriting Stories and Advice for New Artists

Paul Thorn is fearless in his songwriting. His music catalog spans multiple genres, including blues, rock, country, and even gospel. In his lyrics, Thorn is not one to shy away from complex subjects and hard truths. With eleven studio albums and an expansive list of legendary co-writers, Thorn is an informed and advanced songwriter. He sat down with American Songwriter to talk us through his writing process and share some wisdom for blooming songwriters.
MUSIC
loudersound.com

Art Griffin’s Sound Chaser release second album The Seven Ages Of Starlight

Canadian instrumental prog-fusion quartet Art Griffin’s Sound Chaser release guest-packed second album. Canadian instrumental prog-fusion quartet Art Griffin’s Sound Chaser have released their second album, The Seven Ages Of Starlight. You can view the new album artwork and tracklisting below. The new record has been recorded over several...
Engadget

Arturia's Augmented Strings is a cinematic combo of orchestra and synth

Arturia has never been known for its recreations of acoustic instruments (though, there are decent pianos included as part of its V Collection). And frankly, that’s probably not going to change after today, but it is branching out to orchestral and string sounds with a decidedly experimental edge. Augmented Strings is the first entry in a new series of instruments from Arturia. The idea seems simple enough: take some orchestra and string samples, then “augment” them with various synth engines and effects to create something new.
MUSIC
ABC4

Utah Jazz to drop new NFT collection

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Jazz announced on Tuesday the second phase of its original NFT collectibles. For those who don’t know, a non-fungible token (NFT) is a non-interchangeable unit of data stored on blockchain, a form of digital ledger, that can be sold and traded. Types of NFT data units may be associated […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
360 Magazine

Singer-Songwriter and Composer, EAJ Kicks off His SOLO Career With The Release of “CAR CRASH”

April 8, 2022 — Los Angeles, CA — Korean-American singer, songwriter and composer, eaJ, has released his highly anticipated first single as a solo artist, today. Released with Soka Talent Group, home to artists like keshi and BoyWithUke; eaJ first performed "Car Crash" on the main stage at 88 Risings Head In The Clouds Festival at Rosebowl Stadium last November. His solo career had not yet even officially begun as he took to the most well-known main stage for Asian American music. Now in 2022, eaJ has moved back to his hometown of California and is ready for this new journey to begin with the release of "Car Crash."
LOS ANGELES, CA
loudersound.com

Watch a baby-faced Tobias Forge perform in his early pop rock band Subvision

Before he became the corpse-paint sporting leader of Sweden's Satan-hailing occult party-rockers Ghost, Tobias Forge played everything from alt. rock to death metal in a variety of different bands. By his mid-twenties, the gifted musician had already been part of numerous projects, including his earliest known outfit Superior and the...
ROCK MUSIC

