On Tuesday night, Israel was shocked by a terrorist shooting spree that left five dead. Less than 24 hours after the attack, Benjamin Netanyahu, the leader of the opposition, insinuated that Arabs in the country were collectively responsible for it. "We must restore peace and security to Israeli citizens," he said. "A government dependent on the Islamic movement isn't doing this and probably isn't capable of doing this," he added, referring to Ra'am, the Arab party that sits in the current Israeli coalition.

MIDDLE EAST ・ 12 DAYS AGO