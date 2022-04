DENVER (CBS4) – Some teachers and parents are angry and disappointed at the Denver Board of Education, saying proposed changes up for a vote Thursday, March 24, would strip teachers of many of the freedoms they enjoy at innovation schools. They worry that lack of flexibility will also affect more personalized curriculum for students. “As a teacher, I really value that I can look at our students and what they specifically need in our school, and in this neighborhood, and I can tailor my curriculum to best suit them, and that’s something I think would be a lot harder to do,”...

