ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

IO Biotech Reveals Updated Data From IO102-IO103/Opdivo Combo Trial In Melanoma

By Vandana Singh
Benzinga
Benzinga
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

The data showed that the three-year Overall Survival probability was 73%. The median progression-free survival (mPFS) was 25.3 months. The confirmed overall response rate was 73%, with...

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Adagene Shares Pop After FDA Clears Phase 1b/2 Trial For ADG126/Keytruda Combo Therapy In Solid Tumors

The FDA has cleared Adagene Inc's ADAG Phase 1b/2 clinical trial of its anti-CTLA-4 monoclonal antibody (mAb), ADG126, in combination with Merck & Co Inc's MRK Keytruda (pembrolizumab). The global trial (ADG126-P001 / KEYNOTE-C98) will evaluate patients with advanced/metastatic solid tumors. The ADG126-P001 trial is expected to dose the first...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Benzinga

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Aeglea Stock Jumps On Inherited Metabolic Disease Data, Partial Hold Lifted On Gilead's 2 Blood Trials, Early Data From Novartis' KRAS Inhibitor And More

The FDA identified deficiencies that preclude discussion of labeling and/or post-marketing requirements related to Myovant Sciences and Pfizer Myfembree for endometriosis-associated pain. Takeda Pharmaceutical's Phase 3 SHP643-301 Takhzyro (lanadelumab) study in kids ages 2 to 12 has met its objectives for hereditary angioedema. Here's a roundup of top developments in...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Biotechnology#Opdivo#Pd L1#Iobt
MedicalXpress

Update shows relatlimab + nivolumab slows advanced melanoma

For patients with previously untreated metastatic or unresectable melanoma, the combination of relatlimab + nivolumab continues to demonstrate a progression-free survival (PFS) benefit over nivolumab alone, according to updated study results presented March 14 as part of the American Society for Clinical Oncology Plenary Series. Georgina V. Long, M.D., Ph.D.,...
CANCER
Upworthy

A new form of cancer therapy could totally wipe out advanced ovarian & colorectal tumors in 6 days

Bioengineering researchers have developed a new cancer therapy that can completely destroy advanced ovarian and bowel tumors in just six days. Clinical trials are scheduled to begin in the next few months, but results documented on mice were described as "very exciting." The research study, co-authored by Omid Veiseh, Amanda Nash, and colleagues from Rice, the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, the University of Virginia, and others, were published online on Science Advances earlier this month. Avenge Bio, a startup based in Massachusetts and co-founded by Veiseh, has licensed the new technology, the Rice University Office of Public Relations reports.
CANCER
Cancer Health

FDA Approves First Pre-Surgery Immunotherapy for Lung Cancer

On March 4, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the checkpoint inhibitor Opdivo (nivolumab) plus chemotherapy as the first neoadjuvant, or pre-surgery, immunotherapy for adults with resectable non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC), meaning their tumors can be surgically removed. “We are thrilled about the FDA’s expanded use of the cancer...
CANCER
biospace.com

Four Cancer Clinical Trials Advance with Blessing of FDA

Several biopharma companies celebrate the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s approval for clinical trials involving therapeutics for cancer treatment, including Sonnet BioTherapeutics and Adagene Read on for more. Sonnet Receives IND Clearance for Advanced Solid Tumor Treatment. Sonnet BioTherapeutics evolves into a clinical biopharmaceutical company after the FDA approved...
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Biology
MedicalXpress

Personalized blood test can detect persistent lung cancer

Patients who are at a higher risk of their lung cancer returning can be identified by a personalized blood test that is performed after treatment, according to researchers at the University of Cambridge. Scientists at the Cancer Research UK Cambridge Institute used a personalized blood test for patients, which is...
CANCER
Nature.com

Harnessing natural killer cells for cancer immunotherapy: dispatching the first responders

Natural killer (NK) cells have crucial roles in the innate immunosurveillance of cancer and viral infections. They are 'first responders' that can spontaneously recognize abnormal cells in the body, rapidly eliminate them through focused cytotoxicity mechanisms and potently produce pro-inflammatory cytokines and chemokines that recruit and activate other immune cells to initiate an adaptive response. From the initial discovery of the diverse cell surface receptors on NK cells to the characterization of regulatory events that control their function, our understanding of the basic biology of NK cells has improved dramatically in the past three decades. This advanced knowledge has revealed increased mechanistic complexity, which has opened the doors to the development of a plethora of exciting new therapeutics that can effectively manipulate and target NK cell functional responses, particularly in cancer patients. Here, we summarize the basic mechanisms that regulate NK cell biology, review a wide variety of drugs, cytokines and antibodies currently being developed and used to stimulate NK cell responses, and outline evolving NK cell adoptive transfer approaches to treat cancer.
CANCER
Bridget Mulroy

Cancer Cells Feed On Iron: Scientists Have An Advantage

Huge developments in cancer research.(Erdark/iStock) After years of research on genetic mutations of cells and a key discovery made of cells carrying KRAS gene mutations having large amounts of a reactive form of iron, scientists can attack this aspect of the mutated cells by delivering cancer medications to the “ferroaddicted” cells without causing damage to the healthy cells. This approach could spare cancer patients a significant level of discomfort going forward.
The Independent

Scientists discover new type of cell hidden in human lungs that may lead to novel treatments

Scientists have discovered a new type of cell hidden within human lungs which they say may play a key role in some respiratory diseases.The study, published last week in the journal Nature, assessed human lung tissue samples and identified new cells called respiratory airway secretory cells (RASCs). Researchers, including those from the University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine in the US, say these cells line tiny airway branches, deep in the lungs, near the alveoli air sacs where oxygen is exchanged for carbon dioxide. RASCs, according to the study, have stem-cell-like properties that enable them to regenerate other cells that...
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Immunotherapy plus chemotherapy before surgery improves outcomes for lung cancer patients

Adding the immunotherapy drug nivolumab to chemotherapy before surgery (neoadjuvant) for patients with operable non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC)—the leading cause of cancer deaths worldwide—reduced the risk of recurrence of the cancer or death by more than one-third, according to results from the phase III CheckMate-816 trial. It also achieved a nearly twelvefold increase in pathological complete response—meaning no active cancer remaining when the tumor was removed—over patients who received chemotherapy alone.
CANCER
Benzinga

Creative Medical Shares Soar On Positive Data from StemSpine Pilot Study

Creative Medical Technology Holdings (NASDAQ: CELZ) has announced positive two-year follow-up data from its StemSpine pilot study. The data showed significant efficacy of the StemSpine procedure for treating chronic lower back pain without any serious adverse effects reported. StemSpine is a patented procedure that utilizes a patient's bone marrow aspirate...
ECONOMY
MedicalXpress

Third dose of COVID-19 vaccine significantly increases immune responses in most patients with multiple myeloma

Most immunocompromised people with a blood cancer called multiple myeloma benefited from a third dose of COVID-19 vaccines, a promising sign after it was shown that two doses tended to not be sufficient for them. However, some people with multiple myeloma still remained vulnerable and may need a fourth dose or antibody treatments as restrictions lift and new variants emerge, according to a fast-tracked study in Cancer Cell.
CANCER
biospace.com

Merck's Keytruda Delivers Reduced Risk of Death in Adjuvant NSCLC

Merck announced that its proposed treatment Keytruda for non-small cell lung cancer delivered positive results from its Phase III trial. The KEYNOTE-091 study, also known as EORTC-1416-LCG/ETOP-8-15 – PEARLS, found that patients who received adjuvant treatment with Keytruda (pembrolizumab) saw a 24% reduced risk of disease recurrence or death compared to those who were given a placebo. Disease-free survival (DFS) is one of the study's primary endpoints, alongside improvement in DFS for patients whose tumors express PD-L1.
CANCER
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
37K+
Followers
122K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy