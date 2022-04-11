DR. BRENT CARLSON

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Colleen Kolpien is my sister and she is like a mom to me. She loves to work, even at the age of 77. She also loves to camp and she loves all the animals she has. She helps me a lot. I couldn’t imagine not having her in my life. She really is my SUNSHINE!!! Please give her the Sunshine Award.
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - My neighbor, Holly Bertling, helped me through a difficult winter. I am handicapped and Holly was kind enough to bring my mail in when I couldn’t get out with my scooter. She also checks on me regularly. Thank you, Holly. Please give her the Sunshine Award.
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - I would like to nominate Shelli LaBarre for the Sunshine Award. Shelli is an outstanding special education assistant at South Middle School. She is a total rock star! Her heart and soul are so warm, comforting, calm, caring, and filled with a ton of patience! I look forward to seeing her each day. I appreciate everything she does for our students and especially in our classroom.
COLUMBIA, Ala. (WDHN) — The family of Robert Buze Jr. is mourning the loss of their loved one after his body was found in a Houston County pond. Buze Jr. was a veteran who was loved by many. He was a local truck driver for Southern AG, who loved to fish.
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Al Roettger is restoring an old car for me that belonged to my dad. He has brought a lot of sunshine into my life this past year by agreeing to take on the project. I want to try to give him some recognition and send a little sunshine his way. He is the best. Please give Al the Sunshine Award.
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - I would like to nominate Julie Vollendorf for the Sunshine Award. Julie is a very helpful teacher and adult. She participates in fundraisers and athletic activities and always includes herself in her student’s academic lives by helping and offering support. Kaelyn Grotzinger.
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - The race for the next sheriff of La Crosse County is expanding. Thursday morning, Captain of Investigations for the La Crosse County Sheriff’s Department John Siegel announced his candidacy for the department’s top position. Siegel has 28 total years of experience in law...
Richard Allen Carlson, 87, of Edwardsburg, passed to his rest Nov. 20, 2021, at Cass County Medical Care Facility, Cassopolis, after an illness. He was born Aug. 15, 1934, in Decatur, Michigan, the son of Theodore R. and Mabel E. (Smith) Carlson and has lived in southwest Michigan all of his life. He served in the United States Navy from 1953 to 1957 in the Korean War serving in China and aboard the USS boxer and the USS FDR. He was also a member of the National Guard.
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - History buffs in north central Wisconsin will soon have a new place to explore. The ‘War Room Museum’ will open to the public on May 1st. Unlike most museums, it’s a smaller more intimate view of war history. Despite its size, you could spend hours looking through mementos.
BLOOMER, Wis. (WEAU) -The Bloomer Police Department recently welcomed a new four-legged addition to the task force, but the dog’s journey has been anything but a walk in the park. “January 5th it was, that Keeta was actually called in as an animal at-large in the city,” says Sergeant...
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Alisa McMorris of New York recalls the phone call she never thought she’d receive and the heartbreak that followed. “They put the phone next to Andrew, and I said, ‘Mommy’s coming, mommy’s coming,’” said McMorris. “Seeing them do compressions on my baby.”
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Volunteers spent their morning making sure kids throughout the Chippewa Valley have a comfortable place to sleep. Sleep in Heavenly Peace’s Wisconsin-Chippewa Falls Chapter built 20 beds to donate to families in need. Volunteers from leadership Eau Claire also helped Saturday. While they had...
Longtime KSTP anchor and reporter Jessica Miles has announced she'll be leaving the station to spend more time with her family. "After nearly 19 years, I've made the very difficult decision to leave my position here at 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS," she announced during Monday's broadcast. Miles, a mother of three,...
BARRON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - An outbreak of avian flu in Barron County means that thousands of birds will have to be killed. The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection said Saturday that the bird flu was detected in a commercial poultry flock on a Jennie-O turkey farm in Barron County.
ROCHESTER, Minn. (WEAU) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently expanded eligibility for COVID-19 boosters to adults ages 50 and over as well as people ages 12 and over who are immunocompromised. The new guidance may leave people wondering when it’s best to receive additional doses of COVID-19...
MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) identified bird flu in a commercial poultry flock in Barron County. This is Wisconsin’s fourth detection of bird flu, also known as Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) among domestic flocks. DATCP and the U.S. Department...
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Here in Wisconsin, cheese-making is a family business. Tucked away in rural Clark county you’ll find La Grander’s Hillside Dairy. This family of Master Cheesemakers have made quite a name for themselves by creating quality cheese products including cheese curds. In “A Look Inside” WEAU takes a look at those cheese curds have become a mainstay in a Wisconsin restaurant chains delicious menu.
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Four Manz Elementary School staff members have purple hair thanks to a fundraiser. As an incentive to raise money for the Eau Claire County Humane Association, four staff members at Manz agreed to let two 5th graders put purple streaks in their hair if the students raised at least $450.
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Governor Tony Evers is making stops across the state to talk about his student mental health initiative. On Thursday Gov. Evers was in Eau Claire at Northstar Middle School. Gov. Evers first announced his “Get Kids Ahead” initiative during his State of the State address earlier this year.
The mobile home is considered a total loss. A garage also sustained damage.
