Austin, TX

2 Anderson High School students accused in North Austin armed robbery

 1 day ago
AUSTIN, Texas — Two male juveniles have been accused after reports of an armed robbery on Monday morning. The Austin Police Department said the incident occurred on the 4400 block of Spicewood...

#Robbery#Anderson High School#Nichols Academy
