ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Tiger Woods Make Huge Jump in World Rankings

Field Level Media
Field Level Media
 1 day ago

Tiger Woods posted the two worst rounds of his career at the Masters over the weekend, but just making the cut vaulted the 15-time major winner 228 spots in the Official World Golf Ranking.

Woods, who had not played a competitive round since the 2020 Masters played in November of that year, entered last week ranked 973rd. He moved to 745th following his 47th-place showing at Augusta National.

That’s a far cry from the 679 weeks he has spent at No. 1, but the 46-year-old’s ability to ever compete again had been in question since nearly losing his leg in a car accident 14 months ago.

Woods is unlikely to resume anything close to a full PGA Tour schedule in the future but did say after Sunday’s round that he intends to play in The Open Championship at St. Andrews in July.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4B6r17_0f5qALrH00
Danielle Parhizkaran-Augusta Chronicle/USA TODAY Sports

Scottie Scheffler Firm No. 1

Scottie Scheffler increased his grip on the top spot with his victory. Anointed as the new No. 1 just last week, Scheffler now has a 180.17-point lead over Collin Morikawa, who moved backed to No. 2 in the world with his solo fifth at the Masters.

Jon Rahm slipped a spot for the second consecutive week and is No. 3 after a T27 at the Masters. Viktor Hovland is No. 4, followed by Cameron Smith, who moved to a career-best No. 5 despite a disappointing 73 on Sunday that left him in a tie for third.

Rory McIlroy tied the Sunday scoring record at the Masters with a 64 and his runner-up finish pushed him up two spots to No. 7, just behind Patrick Cantlay. Justin Thomas, Dustin Johnson and Sam Burns round out the top 10. Burns missed the cut by a single shot but entered the top 10 for the first time by slipping by Xander Schauffele, who also failed to make the weekend.

Juaquin Niemann also achieved a new career best by moving up five spots to No. 15. The young Chilean started hot with a 69 at Augusta while playing with Woods on Thursday before cooling off over the weekend and settling for a T35.

Sungjae Im (No. 21) and Shane Lowry (30) each moved up five spots with their top-10 finishes.

Where Art Thou: Phil, Rickie?

Phil Mickelson, who opted not to play the Masters while taking a break from competitive golf, held steady at No. 51 – just outside of the coveted top-50 to qualify for all of the major worldwide events.

Rickie Fowler slipped four spots to No. 138 after failing to qualify for the Masters for the second consecutive year. It is the lowest Fowler has been ranked since finishing 2009 ranked 251st.

–Field Level Media (@FieldLevelMedia)

Comments / 63

I
1d ago

When Tiger Woods believes in Tiger Woods the gallery really doesn’t matter.............. That’s why his Pops named him “Tiger “....... He’s supposed to fight....... Every Champion is wired like this........ That’s why they’ve accomplished much more than the best or average player......... Me personally.... I’m gonna sit back and watch the Tiger Woods show..........🏆🙏🏾🇺🇸

Reply
10
BOX MANN
1d ago

Tiger Woods will not be satisfied until he is number one again until that time he will continue playing

Reply(9)
15
Jamie Kelly
1d ago

KNOW WHEN TO RETIRE! Should have quit while you were ahead. Go retire with your drugs and alcohol and try not to kill anyone with your car. 🙄

Reply(3)
5
Related
Field Level Media

Tiger Woods: Words Can’t Describe Masters Return

Tiger Woods was all smiles while the patrons cheered despite the 15-time major champion completing his worst showing in 24 career trips to the Masters on Sunday. Woods carded his second consecutive round of 78 on the weekend at Augusta National to finish in 47th place — ahead of five players who made the cut.
GOLF
Field Level Media

Phil Mickelson Won’t Play Masters For First Time Since 1994

It appears Phil Mickelson is taking his break from golf seriously. The six-time major champion reportedly will not play the Masters next month (scheduled from April 7-10), which would mark his first time missing the prestigious major since 1994. After Sports Illustrated noted Monday that the official Masters website had...
GOLF
Field Level Media

Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins dies at age 24

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins died Saturday morning after being hit by a car in South Florida. Haskins, who would have turned 25 on May 3, was training in the area with other Steelers quarterbacks, running backs and wide receivers at the invitation of recently signed quarterback Mitch Trubisky. The...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Paige Spiranac Makes Her Opinion On Rory McIlroy Very Clear

On Sunday, Rory McIlroy roared to a second-place finish at the Masters, shooting a final round 64 to finish at seven-under for the weekend. McIlroy capped his round off an incredible birdie from the bunker on 18, a moment that made him “as happy as I’ve ever been on a golf course right there.”
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Mickelson
Person
Rickie Fowler
Person
Tiger Woods
golfmagic.com

What Tiger Woods' daughter Sam said during his Sunday Masters round

Tiger Woods arrived at Augusta National last week and told us he believed he could win The Masters. We wouldn't have expected anything less from Woods, 46, but by the time he limped off the final green he had a huge grin on his face. In ordinary circumstances his weekend...
GOLF
The Spun

Look: Jim Nantz’s Comment On Tiger Woods Goes Viral

Tiger Woods is wrapping up the final round of the 2022 Masters tournament on Sunday afternoon. While the 15-time major champion was not in contention over the weekend, it was still pretty remarkable to see Woods back on the course. After all, Woods is just a little more than a...
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Who is Scottie Scheffler's wife? Meet Meredith Scudder

Scottie Scheffler is having the time of his life on the PGA Tour. He is a three-time winner, he is the World No.1 and he is on course to win his first major championship at The Masters. He picked up his first PGA Tour win at the WM Phoenix Open...
CELEBRITIES
The Spun

Golf Fans Are Furious With Nick Faldo On Sunday

Longtime CBS golf analyst Nick Faldo just drew the ire of fans watching at home for ruining Rory McIlroy’s brilliant birdie on the final hole. McIlroy closed out his weekend at the Masters on an absolute heater, shooting an eight-under par 64 to finish at seven-under for the event. He’s the clubhouse leader and currently in second place, three shots behind Scottie Scheffler, who has six holes left.
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#World Golf#745th#Augusta National
The Spun

Video: Scottie Scheffler’s Wife Went Viral Earlier This Year

Scottie Scheffler and his wife, Meredith Scudder, are about to celebrate a win at The Masters on Sunday evening. The No. 1 player in the world is several strokes up on the field with only a couple of holes to play. Barring a historic collapse on No. 17 and No. 18, Scheffler will be putting on the green jacket in about 30 minutes or so.
GOLF
FanSided

The Masters purse: Payout by player, finishing position

The Masters payout has increased for 2022 so we’re taking a look at the purse and the prize money the winner and every player in the field will make. The Masters is about to sadly come to a close on Sunday and it looks as if the 2022 trip to Augusta National Golf Club is down to a two-man race for the final 18 holes. Scottie Scheffler took a commanding lead on Friday but saw Cameron Smith make up ground on Saturday. Then, the two entered Sunday chasing the big-time payout in the final group.
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
PGA TOUR
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Scottie Scheffler wins The Masters after holding off stunning Rory McIlroy surge

It was not until after The Masters was won that Scottie Scheffler looked human after all. It turns out even the world No 1 has a four-putt from time to time, only this one at the 18th at Augusta sealed the green jacket. It was the first instance this week that Scheffler had not looked every part the best player in the game, after four days of emphatically answering those questioning whether his rise to that ranking was too quick to be deserved. His hiccup at the last only went to prove how meticulous his performance had been until that...
GOLF
The Spun

Tiger Woods Eyeing 1 Big Tournament After The Masters

Tiger Woods has his eyes set on one big tournament following his play at The Masters in Augusta, Georgia this weekend. The 15-time major champion returned to the golf course at Augusta National this weekend. Woods made the cut, but was not in contention over the weekend. Still, it was...
AUGUSTA, GA
CBS Sports

2022 Masters leaderboard: Live coverage, Tiger Woods score, golf scores today in Round 4 at Augusta National

AUGUSTA, Ga. -- The 2022 Masters is coming down the stretch on Sunday, and while 36- and 54-hole leader Scottie Scheffler remains on top, a sterling round from Rory McIlroy has turned Augusta National on its head. McIlroy matched the best Sunday round in Masters history, posting an 8-under 64 to stand as the clubhouse leader as Scheffler looks to hold strong over the final few holes.
AUGUSTA, GA
FOX Sports

Scottie Scheffler wins 2022 Masters: Top moments from Augusta National

The 86th Masters tournament concluded on Sunday, and we have a new green jacket owner. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler won his first Masters title, shooting a -10 and earning a wire-to-wire victory over main competitors Cameron Smith and Rory McIlroy. He was the tournament leader heading into the final round after finishing 1-under par on Saturday, good for 9-under par overall, and continued his dominance Sunday with a -1 performance on the afternoon.
AUGUSTA, GA
Field Level Media

Report: Browns Decline Baker Mayfield’s Trade Request

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield has asked for a trade, but multiple outlets reported Thursday that the team doesn’t intend to honor the request. The Browns’ public courtship of Houston Texas quarterback Deshaun Watson led Mayfield to post a thank you — and presumptive goodbye — note to fans Tuesday on social media. But on Thursday, reports indicated Watson won’t waive his no-trade clause for a move to Cleveland, leaving Mayfield as the Browns’ starter.
NFL
Field Level Media

Field Level Media

Kirkland, WA
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
503K+
Views
ABOUT

Field Level Media features a network of 200+ professional writers and editors providing breaking sports news, analysis and coverage of more than 7,000 annual events.

 https://fieldlevelmedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy