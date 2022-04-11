ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Forks, ND

Occasional searches planned this week in Grand Forks-East Grand Forks after person was reported in Red River

By Paul Jurgens
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleGRAND FORKS, N.D. (KFGO) – A search was suspended over the weekend for a person who may have entered the Red River on Friday....

Idaho State Journal

Missing East Idaho man found dead in North Dakota

A missing East Idaho man has been found dead in North Dakota, according to news reports and social media posts. Carter Strain, 29, of Idaho Falls, was reportedly found dead by sheriff's deputies on Saturday near Belfield, N.D. A report from KFYR News in Bismarck, N.D., stated that no foul play is suspected in Strain's death. KFYR reported that Strain's body and his pickup truck were found by deputies southwest of Belfield on Saturday. His death was also reported by the Missing Juveniles and Adults in Idaho group and others via Facebook. Strain was last seen at 12:30 a.m. Thursday at the Rusty Rail Bar in Belfield and was subsequently reported missing.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Grand Forks death ruled accidental

(Grand Forks, ND) -- The Grand Forks man who was found in an alley back in February has had his cause of death released. The Grand Forks Police Department says Anthony Valdez died of hypothermia, and his death is being ruled accidental. The 26-year-old was originally found in the alley...
GRAND FORKS, ND
Idaho State Journal

Local man reported missing in North Dakota

An East Idaho man has been reported missing in North Dakota. Carter Strain, 26, of Idaho Falls, was last seen at 12:30 a.m. Thursday at the Rusty Rail Bar in Belfield, N.D. The Stark County, N.D., Sheriff's Office reports that Strain could be suicidal. Strain is described as being 6 feet 3 inches tall and weighing 150 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. Strain has multiple tattoos including the words "Strain" and "Smith and Wesson" tattooed on his right forearm. He could be driving a black Dodge megacab pickup truck with Idaho license plate 8BJY137. If you have any information on Strain's whereabouts, please contact the Stark County Sheriff's Office at 701-456-7610 or the Idaho Falls Police Department at 208-529-1200.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Woman abducted in South Dakota found in North Dakota

(Edgeley, ND) -- A woman abducted in South Dakota has been found in North Dakota. The North Dakota State Highway Patrol says on Friday at around 10:32 p.m, authorities were made aware of an abduction that occurred in Brown County South Dakota. A 41-year-old female was taken from her mother’s residence in South Dakota by a suspect, later identified as 35-year-old Ryan Degroat.
EDGELEY, ND
Bring Me The News

Victim in fatal Burnsville crash identified as Lakeville North sophomore Sydney Kohner

The teen killed in a single-vehicle crash in Burnsville Saturday morning has been identified as Lakeville North High School student Sydney Kohner. "With deep sadness, we are writing to share some difficult news. We have been notified by law enforcement that Sydney Kohner, a sophomore student at our school passed away as a result of a single vehicle crash that occurred yesterday in Burnsville. Our hearts are with the Kohner family," Lakeville North Principal Kim Budde said in a letter to families.
BURNSVILLE, MN
Cool 98.7

This Fall, Schwan’s Will Disappear From North Dakota.

What about my orange pushups? My delicious turkey dinners? Individual pot roast in a bag?!. Schwan's company started in Marshall, Minnesota way back in 1952. Delivering the Schwan family's signature ice cream to happy masses all around Minnesota. Things changed mightily over the years as demand for their frozen goods continued to grow.
BISMARCK, ND
OutThere Colorado

Massive slide takes place on Colorado mountain pass, crews search for possible burial

According to a press release from the Clear Creek County Sheriff's Office, an investigation is underway to determine whether or not someone may have fallen victim to an avalanche that took place on Loveland Pass. At about 8:00 AM, the Clear Creek County Sheriff's Office Communications Center received a report of a large avalanche that took place in the area of the Loveland Pass backcountry skiing area, to the west of the pass summit parking lot. The avalanche was quite large – several hundred feet...
CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, CO
Public Safety
Hutch Post

Two area airports put on alert Wednesday evening

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Both the Pratt and Hutchinson airports were put on alert for a brief period Wednesday evening around 7 p.m. due to a plane that was having mechanical issues and low on fuel. According to a social media report from the Pratt Fire Department, their department was...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Outsider.com

Person Caught on Eagle Nest Cam Dumping Deer Carcass: VIDEO

Every now and then while outside you spot someone doing something peculiar, but a recent incident had wildlife officials scratching their heads. An eagle nest cam happened to catch a man dumping a deer carcass in close proximity to the nest. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources’ (DNR) popular EagleCam...
RAPID CITY, SD
WDIO-TV

Winds blow over 9 semis on I-35 southern Minnesota

A portion of southbound Interstate 35 near Faribault was closed Tuesday afternoon due to several crashes. Minnesota Department of Transportation traffic cameras showed multiple semis overturned with traffic backed up. Authorities say a total of nine were tipped over. MnDOT said the stretch of southbound I-35 between Exit 55 for...
FARIBAULT, MN
106.9 KROC

Southern Minnesota Couple Severely Injured in Four Vehicle Crash

Mankato, MN (KROC-AM News) - An elderly couple was transported to St. Marys Hospital following a four-vehicle crash in southern Minnesota on Sunday. The State Patrol says 85-year-old Glenn Pettit and 83-year-old Gladys Pettit suffered life-threatening injuries when a minivan driven by Mr. Pettit and a car collided with two vehicles traveling in the opposite direction on a highway about 10 miles south of Mankato. The drivers of two of the other vehicles involved in the crash were taken to the Mayo Clinic Health System Hospital in Mankato with what were described as non-life-threatening injuries, while the fourth driver escaped injury.
MANKATO, MN
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Minnesota ski resort purchased by anonymous donor

(Park Rapids, MN) -- An anonymous Minnesota donor has helped a San Francisco-based trust purchase a former ski resort to be used as park land. The donor assisted the Trust for Public Land with purchasing Val Chatel near Park Rapids from a group of investors. The purchase was made for one-point-eight million dollars on March 7th and the land was then donated to Hubbard County.
PARK RAPIDS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Liquor Store In Northern Minnesota Declared Total Loss After Fire

FRENCH TOWNSHIP, Minn. (WCCO) – A liquor store in northern Minnesota was declared a total loss after an early morning fire on Saturday. According to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, crews responded to the structure fire at the Side Lake Liquor store around 7 a.m. The building was declared a total loss. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
MINNESOTA STATE

