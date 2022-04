A man has said that he believes he saw Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins just minutes before he was hit by a dump truck and killed in a highway accident in Florida. For reasons that remain unclear, Mr Haskins was on foot trying to cross the lanes going west on Interstate 595 on Saturday morning when he was hit by the dump truck. “I was dropping off my daughter to an airline at the Fort Lauderdale Airport in the morning,” Chris Stanley told NBC 6 South Florida. He said he was driving home after leaving the airport and as...

NFL ・ 12 HOURS AGO