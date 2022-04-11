ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Officer shot in Twin Cities shooting released from hospital

By Paul Jurgens
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMINNEAPOLIS – A suburban Minneapolis officer who was seriously injured when a gunman fired more than 100 rounds in a shootout with police has been released...

Comments / 2

John H
1d ago

A little more info would be nice lol. Is he expected to make a full recovery and return to the force? I certainly hope so. Support your local police. They have very difficult jobs these days.

