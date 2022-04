Northern Ireland boss Kenny Shiels claimed second goals in women’s football come soon after the first because “women are more emotional than men”.Shiels was speaking after his side’s 5-0 thrashing by England in front of a bumper 15,348 crowd at Windsor Park, as Northern Ireland’s hopes of qualifying for next year’s Women’s World Cup were ended.He said: “I thought they were struggling a wee bit at times to open us up until the psychology of going two up.“In the women’s game you’ll have noticed if you go through the patterns, when a team concedes a goal they concede a second...

