KALISPELL, MONT. — Every fourth Monday from March until the end of June, the Kalico Art Center in downtown Kalispell will offer the Moments Making Art program. The program is designed to introduce art to those with cognitive impairment such as Alzheimer’s disease or dementia and their caregivers and to provide opportunities for self-expression, creativity and engagement.

KALISPELL, MT ・ 27 DAYS AGO