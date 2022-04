With the sun shining and Easter just around the corner, garden gatherings are back on the agenda – meaning now’s the time to start kitting out your outdoor space. And luckily for us, Morrisons has brought back its sell-out hanging egg chair for spring.Perhaps the most coveted garden furniture buy of last year, the penchant for hanging egg chairs is back for 2022 and we’re seeing more and more stylish, yet practical, designs lining the shelves.Following in the footsteps of Aldi’s budget buy and B&M’s popular range, Morrisons is the latest to bring back its best selling hanging egg chair....

SHOPPING ・ 1 DAY AGO