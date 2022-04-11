Vote for this week's News Herald Athlete of the Week for April 4-9

It's again time to vote for The Panama City News Herald Athlete of the Week for the week of April 4-9.

Nominees are derived from scores and stats emailed in by area coaches during the week. Voting begins each Monday at noon and closes at 10 a.m. Thursday. The winner will be posted at newsherald.com/sports on Friday afternoon and in Saturday's print edition of the News Herald.

To vote on the poll click HERE

Previous AOTW: North Bay Haven softball player Samantha Velasquez

Baseball

Cole Horton, senior outfielder, Mosley. Horton went 3 for 6 with three home runs, five runs, and seven RBI over two games for the Dolphins. Horton also pitched two scoreless innings on the mound.

Noah Johnson, senior pitcher, Rutherford High School. Johnson made two appearances on the mound and struck out 15 batters and allowed zero earned runs on four hits and no walks in eight innings. Johnson also had two hits, a run, and two RBI over three games for the Rams.

Softball

Malena Bearden, senior catcher, Arnold High School. Bearden went 3 for 7 at the plate with her fourth home run of the season, three RBI, and a run scored in two games for the Marlins.

Amiah Menchaca, sophomore catcher, Mosley High School. Menchaca went 3 for 4 with two doubles, two runs, and two RBI in her only game of the week for the Dolphins.

Track and field

Eli Holbrook, senior, Mosley High School. Holbrook took first place in the Boys 1600 Meter Run at the Capital City Classic with a time of 4:35.96 and second place in the 3200 Meter Run at 9:49.98.

Martin Kehayov, junior, Arnold High School. Kehayov won the Boys High Jump at the Capital City Classic by clearing 5 feet, 10.75 inches.

Boys weightlifting

Stone Nadeau, Arnold High School. Nadeau took first place in the 129-pound division at both the Traditional and Snatch events at the Region 1-2A championships at Suwannee High School. Nadeau snatched 135 pounds and had a traditional total weight of 435 pounds.

Eric Olds, Rutherford High School. Olds took first place in the 129-pound division of the Snatch event at the Region 1-1A championship at Port St. Joe with a lift of 135 pounds. He also took second place in the Traditional event with a total weight of 375 pounds.

This article originally appeared on The News Herald: Vote for this week's News Herald Athlete of the Week for April 4-9