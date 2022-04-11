ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

OVC Defensive Player of the Year visiting Auburn this weekend

By Brody Smoot
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m5gPp_0f5q7Woq00

On Monday, Jake Weingarten of Stockrisers.com reported that Morehead State transfer Johni Broome would be visiting Auburn this weekend. The Florida native has become one of the biggest names in the entire transfer portal in recent days. He has received interest from other schools like Alabama, Gonzaga, Kentucky, Texas Tech, LSU and Houston.

Broome is a presence on both ends of the floor. In two seasons with the Eagles, he averaged 15.4 points per game and grabbed 9.8 rebounds per game. The Tigers could certainly use an efficient scorer and glass-cleaner like Broome. Not to mention, he also averaged 2.9 blocks per game. That led him to being ranked third for blocks per game in the entire country. He blocked. 131 shots last year, good for the school’s record for most blocks in a season.

With a guy like Walker Kessler entering the NBA Draft, the Auburn faithful would certainly love to have a player of Broome’s caliber. Jaylin Williams is expected back, however. With Williams at the four and Broome at the five or Broome at the four and Traore at the five, head coach Bruce Pearl could get some flexibility and much-needed depth. The All-American would definitely add to the Tigers’ chances of getting back to the NCAA Tournament.

As for other targets that Auburn is keeping in contact with, players like Brandon Murray, Jarod Lucas, and Kenneth Lofton Jr. have been targeted by the Tigers. Broome’s visit this weekend will be the first official visit that he has taken to any school since he announced that he was transferring. Hopefully, it gives Auburn an advantage early on in his recruitment.

Contact/Follow us @AuburnWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Auburn news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Brody on Twitter: @BrodySmoot

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

UNC basketball rumors: Iron Five core running it back in Chapel Hill?

UNC basketball went on a magical March Madness run behind the Iron Five core and the Tar Heels might get to largely run it back next season too. The North Carolina Tar Heels are just over a week removed from a gutting loss in the national championship to the Kansas Jayhawks, halting a magical March Madness run for head coach Hubert Davis and his team in his first season at the helm of the program.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2024 Prospect calls UNC interest in him ‘a dream’

Hubert Davis and the UNC basketball staff were in Orlando this weekend to watch the EYBL event and some top recruiting targets. As they watched players like G.G. Jackson, Simeon Wilcher and Naas Cunningham, another recruit peaked their interest as well. Four-star power forward Zayden Highwas on UNC’s radar this weekend as the staff watched him and is now showing some interest in the Texas native early in his recruitment. During the event, High caught up with Jake Weingarten of Stockrisers to talk about the interest he’s receiving. And he had an interesting comment about the Tar Heels: And who are the...
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, AL
State
Florida State
Auburn, AL
Sports
City
Auburn, AL
Local
Alabama Sports
State
Kentucky State
Auburn, AL
Basketball
State
Alabama State
Local
Alabama Basketball
The Spun

Alabama 5-Star Running Back Announces Transfer Destination

Alabama has been killing it in the transfer portal, but the Crimson Tide doesn’t always add players. Sometimes they lose them to other schools. Former Alabama running back Camar Wheaton, who entered the portal earlier this year, announced his commitment to SMU this afternoon. Wheaton is a Garland, Texas...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Longtime NBA Player Died At 65 On Monday

Former Denver Nuggets center Wayne Cooper passed away on Monday, the Nuggets announced. Circumstances around Cooper’s death are unknown at this time. Cooper played in the NBA for 14 seasons but didn’t get to Denver until 1984. By then, he had played in the NBA for six seasons.
NBA
thecomeback.com

College basketball world reacts to Duke’s new assistant coach

Duke’s fairytale final season for head coach Mike Krzyzewski fell short of their ultimate goal of a national championship, losing to North Carolina in the Final Four. The program is now set to go through a significant change without Coach K, with associate head coach Jon Scheyer now taking over the program in the 2022-23 season. Scheyer will need to pick up where Krzyzewski finished and keep them as the powerhouse basketball program that they have been over the years.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bruce Pearl
hypebeast.com

Up Close With the Air Jordan 6 "Georgetown" PE

Special player exclusive sneakers are expected to be gifted to the colleges that Jordan Brand sponsors every year, and lately it’s been the Air Jordan 6 that has been focal silhouette. So far, the model has been fashioned for Jordan’s alma-mater UNC, University of Oklahoma and UCLA, and now Georgetown University‘s variation has been unveiled.
BEAUTY & FASHION
WDTV

A big day for WVU basketball

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU basketball secured two commits on Monday, Iowa State transfer Joe Toussaint and JUCO All-American Mohamed Wague. Toussaint isn’t known for his scoring, but has been able to make a difference inside the paint while at Iowa. He started 41 times in 98 games as a Hawkeye, averaging 4.8 points, 2.8 assists and 1.1 steals per game over the last three years. He comes to WVU with two years of eligibility remaining.
MORGANTOWN, WV
The Spun

Look: Epic College Softball Home Run Is Going Viral

An epic college softball home run is going viral this week. No. 16 Georgia battled No. 11 Tennessee in softball on Monday. Georgia’s Lacey Fincher put the team on her back in the bottom of the first. Fincher absolutely demolished a ball out over the left-field wall to increase...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncaa Tournament#Ovc#Nba Draft#Stockrisers Com#Gonzaga#Texas Tech#Lsu#Eagles#Tigers#The Nba Draft#The All American#The Ncaa Tournament
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Courtney Banghart, UNC beat out UCONN for top recruit

The UNC women’s basketball team is coming off their best season in years, making it to the Sweet 16 before falling to eventual champion South Carolina. And now this offseason, the program took another step forward. On Monday night, UNC landed a commitment from five-star post player Ciera Toomey. The 6-foot-3, stretch five picked the Tar Heels over UCONN and six other schools, announcing her decision via Twitter. Toomey is a five-star recruit that is the top player at her position and the No. 3 overall player in the 2023 class. Landing a player of this caliber is huge for the program, especially coming off a good 2022 recruiting cycle as well. 110% Committed!!!💙👣 pic.twitter.com/DstTTyUdYP — Ciera Toomey (@CieraToomey) April 11, 2022 The job that Banghart has done in her time at UNC has been incredible, especially with where the program was at when she took over. A trip to the Sweet 16 is a heck of a start and now she’s getting it done on the recruiting trail as well.
BASKETBALL
The Spun

Jaguars Released Former Alabama Star On Monday

The Jacksonville Jaguars made a significant roster move on Monday afternoon. The NFL organization has officially released former Alabama Crimson Tide star linebacker Dylan Moses. The Jaguars gave Moses a chance last year after they signed him as an undrafted free agent. He spent the entire year on the non-football...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
The Spun

Nolan Smith Reveals What Coach K Said About His Decision

While Mike Krzyzewski is obviously the most high-profile departure from Duke’s men’s basketball coaching staff, he’s not the only man leaving. Shortly after the Blue Devils’ Final Four loss to North Carolina, which ended Coach K’s career, Duke assistant coach and former star guard Nolan Smith accepted a position at Louisville. The move allows Smith to coach at his father’s alma mater, a school that holds a special place in his heart.
DURHAM, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Gonzaga University
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
NCAA
Sports
Texas Tech University
NewsBreak
Facebook
The Spun

Kentucky Guard Dontaie Allen Announces Transfer Destination

After three years at Kentucky, former four-star forward Dontaie Allen has decided to take his talents elsewhere and transfer. But he won’t be leaving the Bluegrass State. On Wednesday, Allen posted a video announcing his transfer destination. At the end of the 100-second video, he revealed a Western Kentucky jersey.
LEXINGTON, KY
FanSided

UNC basketball: Projected starting lineup for 2022-2023

Despite falling short in the National Championship game, UNC had a surprising run through the NCAA Tournament. What could the Tar-Heels roster look like for the upcoming 2022-23 season?. The No.8 seed UNC fell to Kanas, 72-69, for the National Championship title. This was the first season for head coach,...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Spun

Former Auburn Tigers Quarterback Died On Wednesday

Nearly a week ago, former Auburn quarterback Jeff Klein was admitted to the hospital with severe back pain. A GoFundMe page set up for Klein said an MRI revealed “spots” on his lower back. His condition quickly worsened and he was said to be “fighting for his life” as of last Thursday.
AUBURN, AL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

96K+
Followers
143K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy