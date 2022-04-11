OVC Defensive Player of the Year visiting Auburn this weekend

On Monday, Jake Weingarten of Stockrisers.com reported that Morehead State transfer Johni Broome would be visiting Auburn this weekend. The Florida native has become one of the biggest names in the entire transfer portal in recent days. He has received interest from other schools like Alabama, Gonzaga, Kentucky, Texas Tech, LSU and Houston.

Broome is a presence on both ends of the floor. In two seasons with the Eagles, he averaged 15.4 points per game and grabbed 9.8 rebounds per game. The Tigers could certainly use an efficient scorer and glass-cleaner like Broome. Not to mention, he also averaged 2.9 blocks per game. That led him to being ranked third for blocks per game in the entire country. He blocked. 131 shots last year, good for the school’s record for most blocks in a season.

With a guy like Walker Kessler entering the NBA Draft, the Auburn faithful would certainly love to have a player of Broome’s caliber. Jaylin Williams is expected back, however. With Williams at the four and Broome at the five or Broome at the four and Traore at the five, head coach Bruce Pearl could get some flexibility and much-needed depth. The All-American would definitely add to the Tigers’ chances of getting back to the NCAA Tournament.

As for other targets that Auburn is keeping in contact with, players like Brandon Murray, Jarod Lucas, and Kenneth Lofton Jr. have been targeted by the Tigers. Broome’s visit this weekend will be the first official visit that he has taken to any school since he announced that he was transferring. Hopefully, it gives Auburn an advantage early on in his recruitment.

