Thankfully, the teenager didn’t really know how to drive the muscle car…. You do the crime and you should do the time – that’s what plenty of people think. That’s especially true of car enthusiasts when it comes to people swiping their beloved rides. It’s an insulting, infuriating, and sometimes very expensive situation, even if you’re not in love with your vehicle. For that reason alone, we like to cover stories like this one where a teenager in Texas stole a Chevy Camaro, but he literally didn’t get away with it.

BRYAN, TX ・ 27 DAYS AGO