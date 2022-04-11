Auburn takes weekend series against Vanderbilt

(AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

The Tigers looked very different from their 19-4 loss in game two on Sunday.

In the bottom of the first, Auburn scratched across two runs against Vanderbilt’s starting pitcher Patrick Reilly. The scoring entourage began when first baseman Sonny DiChiara sent a double into left field that scored Cason Howell. One batter later, the Tigers plated another run from shortshop Brody Moore’s single to center field. DiChiara scored and gave them a 2-0 lead heading into the second.

In the top of the second, the ‘Dores brought in one run via a sacrifice fly from left fielder Javier Vaz. After the top half of the inning, Auburn led 2-1. In the bottom of the second, first baseman Sonny DiChiara continued his tremendous hitting with a three-run home run that pushed the Tigers lead to 5-1.

In the top of the third, right fielder Spencer Jones sent a double down the right field line that scored one. The Tigers’ lead was cut to 5-2. After that, starter Joseph Gonzalez didn’t allow another run. In the bottom of the third, Auburn was able to bring across a run thanks to an error from the Vanderbilt infield. Two batters later, right fielder Blake Rambusch hit a double down the right field line that scored Nate LaRue. DiChiara hit yet another home run in the 6th to increase the lead to 8-2, his 11th home run of the season.

The rest of the game wasn’t as eventful as the score ended 8-2 in favor of Butch Thompson’s squad. The Puerto Rican native Joseph Gonzalez added another win on the mound and is now 4-0. Tim Corbin’s starting pitcher, Patrick Reilly, will go to 2-2 on the year. Gonzalez was the lone pitcher of the game for the Tigers. He allowed just one earned run on eight hits and eight strikeouts.

As conference play heats up, the Tigers will certainly look to continue their winning ways. They moved to 22-10 and 7-5 in the conference while the Commodores dropped to 22-9 and 5-7 in the conference. The next game for Auburn is scheduled for Tuesday at Plainsman Park against the in-state Samford Bulldogs with the first pitch scheduled for 6 p.m. CT.