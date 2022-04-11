Thor: Love and Thunder toys give us our best look at Gorr the villain

Thor: Love and Thunder premieres in theaters on July 8th. But, strangely enough, there are no trailers yet. However, there’s no shortage of Thor 4 toy leaks. The latest one gives us our best look at the Love and Thunder villain: Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale).

Gorr is one of the most exciting characters in the upcoming movie, considering who is playing him. Christian Bale played one of the most exciting Batman versions to date in The Dark Knight trilogy. That’s why his switching to an antagonist role for the MCU is even more interesting. Not to mention that having a big name like Bale portray Gorr implies the God Butcher might be the kind of villain we’ll get to see again in the MCU, even after Love and Thunder.

Before we look at the new Love and Thunder toys featuring Gorr, you should know that some spoilers might follow below.

The missing Thor: Love and Thunder trailer

Toy leaks revealing the villain of a highly anticipated movie like Love and Thunder are par for the course in the industry. It happens with all the big MCU movies, and the new Thor flick is no different. But there is some different, unexpected context for the new merchandise leaks.

Thor 4 is less than three months away. We should have had some official footage by now for the fourth installment in the series. But Marvel’s sole focus seems to be Multiverse of Madness for the time being. That’s in spite of the fact that Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) hasn’t quite reached the levels of adoration of Thor (Chris Hemsworth) when it comes to MCU superheroes.

Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) in Super Bowl trailer. Image source: Marvel Studios

Thor is one of the original six Avengers and the only one to get a fourth standalone movie. The franchise has a massive fanbase, especially after Taika Waititi rebooted the character, turning him into someone who is even more exciting to watch. Then there’s Thor’s evolution in Infinity War and Endgame, which was a massive surprise.

With all that in mind, any Thor 4 trailer might make the world forget about Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The sequel premieres on May 6th and many showtimes were already sold out on the first day of online ticket sales last week. Marvel has a little under one month left to make the most of Doctor Strange 2 marketing.

The Love and Thunder trailer might still debut before Multiverse of Madness hits theaters. It’s just speculation, given the unexpected delay. But no matter what Marvel does with its trailers, Thor 4 toys will start selling soon. And this brings us to the new set of leaks that show the Love and Thunder villain.

The toy leaks show Gorr the villain

The Marvel Legends figurines for Love and Thunder have leaked online, and social media is filled with images showing the product packaging as well as descriptions of the characters.

All Thor: Love and Thunder Marvel Legends figurines leaked. Image source: Reddit

We have eight toys in total, including the Love and Thunder villain. We’re looking at Thor, Mighty Thor, Ravager Thor, King Valkyrie, Star-Lord, Groot, and Gorr the Butcher. The eighth is a build-a-figure Korg that fans can collect.

The toy packaging gives us a detailed look at all these characters, including costumes that we’ll probably see in the movie. The Love and Thunder villain clearly stands out, though we can barely make out Bale’s face.

Gorr the Butcher Marvel Legends figurine leak: Description of Thor: Love and Thunder villain. Image source: Reddit

Redditors have obtained descriptions from the back of the Marvel Packages, which also feature images of the Love and Thunder characters. Here’s how Marvel describes Gorr the Butcher:

Wielding a strange and terrifying weapon. Gorr will let nothing stand in his way

The other major characters

The Love and Thunder villain isn’t the only exciting Thor character fans are dying to see. Here are the descriptions of a few others:

Mighty Thor: “Jane Foster’s life is forever changed when she mysteriously comes to possess the hammer Mjolnir… and the power of the Mighty Thor!”

Ravager Thor: “Thor wields the mighty Stormbreaker against a terrifying new foe.”

King Valkyrie: “When a dangerous new visitor threatens the livelihood of New Asgard, King Valkyrie is forced to take up her sword once more to defend her people.”

Expect to see the Love and Thunder figurines in stores soon. As for the first Thor 4 trailer, we have no idea whether it’ll drop before you start assembling your new Korg action figure.

