ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

‘American Idol': HunterGirl Commands the Stage With a Rascal Flatts Hit [Watch]

By Melinda Lorge
LoneStar 92
LoneStar 92
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

HunterGirl (Hunter Wolkonowski) has been a standout on American Idol ever since she auditioned for the Season 20 show with Rascal Flatts’ “Riot.” And when she took the stage on Sunday night (April 10) for a new performance as part of the Top 24, she proved exactly why she's still in...

lonestar923.com

Comments / 0

Related
Parade

The Real Reason Kenedi Anderson Quit American Idol

For the past two weeks, suspiciously, American Idol has not released video of Platinum Ticket winner Kenedi Anderson’s performances from Hollywood Week—either her Duets or Showstopper performances—leading to suspicions that the 17-year-old from Crozet, Va., had quit the show. The Real Reason Why Kenedi Anderson Quit American...
CROZET, VA
AOL Corp

'I'm about to lose it': 'Embarrassed' contestant storms off set during 'American Idol' Hollywood Week

When we last left American Idol, Hollywood Week’s first round, the Genre Challenge — which Season 20’s special “platinum ticket” recipients, Huntergirl, Jay Copeland, and Kenedi Anderson, had been allowed to skip — had just wrapped. On Sunday, it was time for those three chosen ones to rejoin the competition for the Duets Challenge. But Huntergirl, Jay, and Kenedi still had an advantage heading into round two, as they’d have their “pick of the litter” for their duet partners, while all of the other contestants would have their partners assigned by the judges.
TV SHOWS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
State
Hawaii State
CinemaBlend

American Idol Contestant Releases Statement After Abruptly Leaving The Competition

For every one American Idol champion that walks away with the crown each season, there are hundreds, if not thousands, of hopefuls who didn't make the cut throughout the auditions. But that wasn't the case for Kenedi Anderson, daughter of famed college football coach Justin Anderson, as she absolutely nailed her Audition round. In fact, she was the second contestant to sway the judges to give up one of the three Platinum Tickets that were added to the competition for Season 20. Unfortunately, Anderson is no longer involved with the show, as she made a sudden exit following her Top 24 performance in Hawaii, which aired on April 11. Her absence was touched on by host Ryan Seacrest, after which the singer herself took to social media to offer a personal statement.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmie Allen
Person
Lionel Richie
Person
Luke Bryan
Person
Katy Perry
MassLive.com

‘American Idol’: Lionel Richie tells final platinum ticket winner Jay Copeland that ‘we needed this’ after Stevie Wonder performance

When Jay Copeland gave up a fellowship to audition on “American Idol,” he said wasn’t sure if he made the right decision. But the judges were sure. “You might’ve lost the gift they were going to give you,” judge Lionel Richie said. “But the gift you are going to give ‘American Idol’ is going to be greater than anything you’ve ever imagined in your life.”
CELEBRITIES
KTTS

Lauren Alaina returning to American Idol as Guest Mentor

Lauren Alaina announced that she will be returning to American Idol as a mentor on March 28th. Lauren shared on Instagram: “I am FLIPPING OUT to return to @americanidol as a guest mentor for #HollywoodWeek! I’ll be mentoring the country genre! Tune in to Idol tonight to see who else joins us in Hollywood and I’ll see you next week on Monday, March 28 at 8/7c on ABC. #AmericanIdol”
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Idol#United States
Hello Magazine

Chris Rock finally talks about Will Smith’s slap during stand-up show

Chris Rock has finally joked about the now-infamous moment that Will Smith slapped him at the Oscars, though revealed he wouldn’t speak about it properly until he "gets paid". At the Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, California on Friday night, he reportedly referenced the situation, saying: "I’m okay....
INDIO, CA
Hello Magazine

Iman shares rare picture of her daughter with David Bowie and fans go wild

Iman is one proud mother, and that was clear to see this week as she shared an incredibly rare photo of her and David Bowie's daughter Lexi. Taking to Instagram, the mother-of-two shared a close-up photo of her youngest daughter, showing her looking at the camera with her hair up in a bun and her nose ring on show.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Music
SheKnows

Bold & Beautiful’s Bridget May Be About to Get the Ultimate Revenge for a Long-Ago Betrayal

There’s nothing quite like a little mother/daughter rivalry. In a classic case of misdirection, Bold & Beautiful has had us focused on their big twist for so long, the show managed to surprise us from an entirely different direction when they brought Bridget back to Los Angeles! And the surprise, it turns out, is even bigger than we had thought, because it looks like Ashley Jones didn’t just step in for a quick visit.
LOS ANGELES, CA
LoneStar 92

LoneStar 92

Midland, TX
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
202K+
Views
ABOUT

Lonestar 92 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://lonestar92.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy