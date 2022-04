CANTON—The Canton Area Chamber of Commerce, U of I Extension, Spoon River College, and the Fulton County Farm Bureau will host the Canton Career Expo Friday, March 18 at Canton High School. This will be a large career event for CHS students with over 40 area employers participating. During each rotation presenters will give an overview of their profession, answer questions while leading the students in a hands-on activity.

CANTON, IL ・ 29 DAYS AGO