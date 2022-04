Southwest Perennials has been in business for about the last 25 years. The company has sold some 300 different plant varieties across the country. They have a location in Floral Farms that used to be called Tietze Wholesale Florist and it’s been there for nearly 100 years. Floral Farms got its name from the nurseries that have been in the neighborhood for about the last century.

