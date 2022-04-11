Driver rescued from car down embankment, on fire

Three people were rescued from a two-alarm structure fire in Vallejo Tuesday, the fire department said. The fire was reported on Bayview Avenue around 4:45 p.m. Three people were transported to the hospital, one with minor injuries and the other two in critical condition, firefighters said. Fire knocked down at...
A 21-year-old man was killed after losing control of his car and coming to a crashing halt more than 50-feet down an embankment along I-84, police announced. The crash happened in Fairfield County at approximately 1:20 p.m. on Friday, March 18, near Exit 7 in Danbury. New London County resident...
HOPEDALE, Mass. — First responders rescued a woman from a Massachusetts pond after the vehicle she was in went through a stop sign, through an intersection and into the water. The crash happened around 8:25 p.m. Friday at Spindleville Pond in Hopedale. The fire chief said the woman was...
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC/Gray News) – A delivery driver rushed into action to rescue a child who appeared to be injured in a crash on a South Carolina highway Thursday. Ethos Enterprises employee Damien Rose said he was ending his day and returning to the office when he saw smoke coming from the distance. Then he saw two cars that were involved in a crash.
FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — A woman was ejected from her vehicle and killed and another person hurt during a multi-car traffic crash Sunday evening that resulted in the vehicles leaving the freeway and crashing down an Interstate 5 embankment in South King County, authorities said. The wreck occurred after...
INDIANAPOLIS — An investigation is underway by IMPD, after divers with the Indianapolis Fire Department help pull a car out of the White River Monday afternoon. Monday afternoon IFD received reports that a blue Kia Stinger left the road in the 2100 block of South West Street. Witnesses told firefighters the car drove 50 yards […]
BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — The Boone County Sheriff’s Department concluded its investigation into a September 2021 crash where a 14-year-old driver fled from Lawrence police and crashed a vehicle full of teens, ultimately killing both teenage driver and passenger and injuring several others. All six occupants in the vehicle were 16 and younger at the […]
St. Joseph police are looking for three young men, suspected of shooting into a car late Sunday night. The driver, a juvenile who was the only occupant of the car, was not wounded, but did suffer minor injuries from broken glass. Police say the shooting began shortly before 11 o’clock...
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man faces charges after a hit-and-run that left a man dead. The hit-and-run happened near the intersection of East Troy Avenue and Brandenburg Drive. Police responded to the scene just after 1 a.m. on March 18. According to a court document, when police arrived at the scene, they found Christopher Seiler […]
TAYLORSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Deputies say a traffic stop led to the discovery of fentanyl and cash in the vehicle of a suspected intoxicated driver. The Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy pulled over a swerving driver just before 1 a.m. April 8 near U.S. 31 and County Road 500 North. That’s between Taylorsville and Columbus.
MARION, Ind. — At approximately 11:30 p.m. April 1, Marion police were dispatched to a hit-and-run involving a pedestrian near the area of Marion Health. When officers arrived, they located a male victim, Raymond Glass, 68, of Marion, lying on the ground with EMS rendering aid. The victim was transported to Marion Health where was […]
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metro police confirmed a man was killed in a shooting on the city’s east side overnight Monday. Police were sent on a report of a person shot to to the 7900 block of E. 38th just before 3 a.m. The address matches a convenience store at the intersection of E. 38th and […]
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police are investigating a flurry of gunfire that wounded three young adults inside a residence on the city’s northeast side late Monday. It happened in the 8200 block of Crousore Rd., near Franklin Rd. and I-70. Investigators say two male and one female adults were struck by gunfire that came from […]
INDIANAPOLIS — Police say a man was seriously hurt in a suspected drug deal in downtown Indianapolis overnight. Just after midnight, IMPD was notified of a person shot in the 500 block of Hudson Street right near E. Michigan Street. A man was found lying in the street and suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. He […]
KOKOMO, Ind. — Around 12:42 a.m. Sunday, Kokomo police responded to a vehicle that crashed into a Dollar General. We are being told by police that the driver fled the scene afterwards which is what began the police pursuit. Once the driver was located, the driver continued to flee from police and ended up crashing […]
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after a body was found near the Indianapolis Zoo Tuesday afternoon. Police responded to a death investigation around noon near White River Parkway and Michigan Street. Indianapolis firefighters used a boat to get to the body, which was partially submerged in water. The Marion...
CAMBRIDGE CITY, Ind. — A Wayne County woman told deputies she set fire to a Cambridge City home because “God told her to do so.” She claimed her husband was “the beast” and that “mass destruction of abuse and damage” had occurred under the roof, court documents reveal. Holly Wyatt, 52, has been preliminarily charged […]
A child was struck by a car and killed Friday morning. The accident happened on the city’s east side near the intersection of 21st and Post Rd. The 7-year-old was at a bus stop outside of an apartment complex when he was hit in a roadway. Other students witnessed the incident. Two vehicles were involved, but one left the scene. Police are investigating the incident as a fatal crash and as a hit and run.
