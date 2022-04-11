ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carmel, IN

Driver rescued from car down embankment, on fire

By WLAD Newsroom
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA driver had to be extricated from a vehicle engulfed in flames in...

NBC Bay Area

3 Rescued From Vallejo Structure Fire

Three people were rescued from a two-alarm structure fire in Vallejo Tuesday, the fire department said. The fire was reported on Bayview Avenue around 4:45 p.m. Three people were transported to the hospital, one with minor injuries and the other two in critical condition, firefighters said. Fire knocked down at...
VALLEJO, CA
WPBF News 25

Video: Driver rescued from water after vehicle crashes into pond

HOPEDALE, Mass. — First responders rescued a woman from a Massachusetts pond after the vehicle she was in went through a stop sign, through an intersection and into the water. The crash happened around 8:25 p.m. Friday at Spindleville Pond in Hopedale. The fire chief said the woman was...
HOPEDALE, MA
Kait 8

WATCH: Delivery driver rescues child from crash on SC highway

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC/Gray News) – A delivery driver rushed into action to rescue a child who appeared to be injured in a crash on a South Carolina highway Thursday. Ethos Enterprises employee Damien Rose said he was ending his day and returning to the office when he saw smoke coming from the distance. Then he saw two cars that were involved in a crash.
MONCKS CORNER, SC
FOX59

Car intentionally sent into the White River

INDIANAPOLIS — An investigation is underway by IMPD, after divers with the Indianapolis Fire Department help pull a car out of the White River Monday afternoon. Monday afternoon IFD received reports that a blue Kia Stinger left the road in the 2100 block of South West Street. Witnesses told firefighters the car drove 50 yards […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Fentanyl, $17k found in vehicle of suspected intoxicated driver

TAYLORSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Deputies say a traffic stop led to the discovery of fentanyl and cash in the vehicle of a suspected intoxicated driver. The Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy pulled over a swerving driver just before 1 a.m. April 8 near U.S. 31 and County Road 500 North. That’s between Taylorsville and Columbus.
TAYLORSVILLE, IN
FOX59

Hit-and-run in Marion leaves male pedestrian dead

MARION, Ind. — At approximately 11:30 p.m. April 1, Marion police were dispatched to a hit-and-run involving a pedestrian near the area of Marion Health. When officers arrived, they located a male victim, Raymond Glass, 68, of Marion, lying on the ground with EMS rendering aid. The victim was transported to Marion Health where was […]
MARION, IN
FOX59

Man shot, killed near 38th and Franklin

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metro police confirmed a man was killed in a shooting on the city’s east side overnight Monday. Police were sent on a report of a person shot to to the 7900 block of E. 38th just before 3 a.m. The address matches a convenience store at the intersection of E. 38th and […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

IMPD: Man shot downtown in suspected drug deal

INDIANAPOLIS — Police say a man was seriously hurt in a suspected drug deal in downtown Indianapolis overnight. Just after midnight, IMPD was notified of a person shot in the 500 block of Hudson Street right near E. Michigan Street. A man was found lying in the street and suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. He […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

UPDATE: Police pursuit in Kokomo ends in fatality

KOKOMO, Ind. — Around 12:42 a.m. Sunday, Kokomo police responded to a vehicle that crashed into a Dollar General. We are being told by police that the driver fled the scene afterwards which is what began the police pursuit. Once the driver was located, the driver continued to flee from police and ended up crashing […]
KOKOMO, IN
WTHR

Body found in White River near Indianapolis Zoo

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after a body was found near the Indianapolis Zoo Tuesday afternoon. Police responded to a death investigation around noon near White River Parkway and Michigan Street. Indianapolis firefighters used a boat to get to the body, which was partially submerged in water. The Marion...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WFYI

Deadly morning on the streets of Indianapolis

A child was struck by a car and killed Friday morning. The accident happened on the city’s east side near the intersection of 21st and Post Rd. The 7-year-old was at a bus stop outside of an apartment complex when he was hit in a roadway. Other students witnessed the incident. Two vehicles were involved, but one left the scene. Police are investigating the incident as a fatal crash and as a hit and run.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

