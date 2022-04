Mr. Worldwide is coming to West Michigan!

Pitbull is scheduled to perform at Van Andel Arena on August 30.

It's part of his Can't Stop Us Now tour featuring Iggy Azalea.

The Grammy award-winning artist is known for hits like "Timber," "Give Me Everything" and "Fireball."

Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m.

