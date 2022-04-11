ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Study: Africa cyclones exacerbated by climate change

By Wanjohi Kabukuru
Phys.org
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleExtreme rainfall in southeast Africa has become heavier and more likely to occur during cyclones because of climate change, according to a new analysis released Monday by an international team of weather scientists. Multiple tropical storms that pummeled Madagascar, Malawi and Mozambique earlier this year were analyzed by the...

phys.org

