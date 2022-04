Flood Warning issued for White, Woodruff by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 04:52:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-16 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at weather.gov/atlanta. Target Area: Montgomery; Treutlen; Wheeler The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Georgia Oconee River near Mount Vernon affecting Treutlen, Wheeler and Montgomery Counties. For the Oconee River Basin...including Mount Vernon...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL SATURDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Oconee River near Mount Vernon. * WHEN...Until Saturday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 18.8 feet, Minor flooding continues into the woodlands and pastures upstream and downstream from the gage on U.S. Highway 280. The boat ramp parking lot is flooded out on the Wheeler County side of the river. Homes on Dead River Road in the south part of Montgomery County become surrounded with water. Some flooding inside the structures is possible. Some portions of Dead River Road are covered by at least a foot of water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 3:45 AM EDT Wednesday the stage was 18.8 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 3:45 AM EDT Wednesday was 18.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 18.9 feet this morning. It will then fall below flood stage late Saturday morning. - Flood stage is 16.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 18.8 feet on 02/09/1996. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

