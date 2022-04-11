ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beardstown, IL

Calhoun softball shows its stuff in Tiger Showcase championship run

By Dennis Mathes
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IJfrP_0f5q3NGN00
Calhoun players celebrate after the final out in a win over Springfield in the championship game of the Tiger Softball Showcase in Beardstown Saturday night. (Dennis Mathes)

BEARDSTOWN -- The Calhoun softball team scored a run in the bottom of the sixth inning and held on for a 3-2 win over Springfield, one of the better teams in the Central State Eight Conference, in the championship game of the 8th Annual Tiger Softball Showcase Saturday night.

“That was a good win for us, and the girls did great, and they battled some real tough pitching right there,” Calhoun coach Ann Gilman said. “Couldn’t be happier.”

Calhoun took the lead on a two-run home run by freshman pitcher Audrey Gilman in the bottom of the third inning, but Springfield tied the score with two runs in the top of the fifth inning.

Then in the sixth, Lila Simon reached on an error and stole second base. With two out, on a 1-2 count, Kylie Angel singled to center to drive in the eventual game-winning run.

“She’s a senior,”Gilman said. “She’s my other hurler. She had already put two hard balls in play, so if anybody was going to do it, it was going to be her, and she finally found a hole and came through with a big game-winning hit for us.”

Gilman pitched a complete game, giving up two runs on just five hits. She struck out 15 batters and walked only one.

“She’s legit,” Gilman said. “She’s pretty good. The thing is, the toughest part with us is I’ve got another girl right behind her that I can throw, too. So it’s not easy to coach this team, honestly, because I’ve got two, maybe three, really, really good options on the mound. Audrey was the one tonight, and she got the job done.”

Calhoun played good defense throughout, committing only one error. Gilman retired the side in order in the seventh. Catcher Ella Sievers made the first out, catching a pop foul on a ball that was knuckling away from her. Gilman struck out the next batter before center fielder Gracie Klaas made a nice running catch for the final out.

Gilman credited Sievers, a senior who made only two errors all of last year. “Ella is big for us,” the coach said. “If we don’t have Ella, we don’t get calls that we get. She does a great job blocking and snagging those riseballs that are coming hot. She works hard, and we appreciate Ella. She’s going to do good things this year for us.”

Calhoun improved to 10-3, losing three early games to Alton Marquette, O’Fallon and Quincy Notre Dame. The Warriors have beaten Marquette since, and have a rematch with QND this weekend.

“I think we have a great combination of athletes out there playing for us,” Gilman said. “They did a great job of staying mentally focused and not getting rattled.”

Comments / 0

