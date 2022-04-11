ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

Myrtle Beach boardwalk getting a colorful $3.7 million facelift

By Dennis Bright
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 1 day ago

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — If you’ve visited the Myrtle Beach boardwalk recently, you may have noticed some colorful changes.

City officials recently began a $3.7 million facelift to spruce up the aging boardwalk that’s popular with tourists and local residents alike.

Workers are in the process of replacing the original Southern yellow pine decking, which the city said is nearly 12 years old. The new “wood-look decking” being installed from Plyler Park to Eighth Avenue North comes in nine different colors, and the city said the “linear pattern is adding a visual appeal to the boardwalk surface.”

South Carolina eviction laws creating power imbalance between renters, landlords, advocates say

The work is being done in three different phases and is expected to be completed by late summer.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QF0YH_0f5q36LH00
    Photo courtesy of city of Myrtle Beach
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22nq7t_0f5q36LH00
    Photo courtesy of city of Myrtle Beach
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EhAdK_0f5q36LH00
    Photo courtesy of city of Myrtle Beach
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FVQZF_0f5q36LH00
    Photo courtesy of city of Myrtle Beach
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40oQ3h_0f5q36LH00
    Photo courtesy of city of Myrtle Beach
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Jjg4V_0f5q36LH00
    Photo courtesy of city of Myrtle Beach
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Bwe8Y_0f5q36LH00
    Photo courtesy of city of Myrtle Beach
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dFA38_0f5q36LH00
    Photo courtesy of city of Myrtle Beach

The boardwalk will remain open to foot traffic during the project, but portions will be closed while work is being done, the city said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Comments / 1

Related
Fox 46 Charlotte

NC woman found dead in waterway near Myrtle Beach after she was reported missing

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Police are investigating after a woman’s body was found Monday floating in the Intracoastal Waterway, according to Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard. Kathy Holderfield, 68, of Pinehurst, North Carolina, was found floating in the area of Colonial Mall after she was reported missing earlier Monday morning, Willard said. […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

New resort coming to Myrtle Beach oceanfront

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A new resort is coming to the Myrtle Beach oceanfront after Holiday Inn Club Vacations acquired 16 acres of land along Ocean Boulevard to build a new resort. The new resort is be located across from Holiday Inn Club Vacations South Beach Resort between Damon’s restaurant and DoubleTree, according to […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Myrtle Beach, SC
Myrtle Beach, SC
Sports
Myrtle Beach, SC
Government
State
South Carolina State
WBTW News13

$300K lottery ticket sold in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A Myrtle Beach lottery player won $300,000 on a scratch-off ticket and is now tackling their bucket list. “It’s a lifestyle change for sure,” said the winner, who did not wish to be identified. He scratched the ticket inside the Easy Stop Grocery on Highway 544 in Myrtle Beach and says he almost passed […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Myrtle Beach Boardwalk#Facelift#Foot Traffic#Uban Construction#Southern#Myrtle Beach Photo#Nexstar Media Inc
Outsider.com

Monster 12-Foot Alligator Discovered Inside Newly Built Florida Home

One Florida home that is under construction wasn’t quite move-in-ready as an unexpected visitor took over the location. This newly-built waterside home offers a buyer quite the layout – with three bedrooms and three bathrooms. And, the site’s construction supervisor Matthew Goodwin notes, the Southwest Florida property had an unusual addition recently when a massive alligator snuck inside.
FLORIDA STATE
WCNC

'This is extremely dangerous': Outer Banks town asks tourists to stop leaving giant holes on the beach

KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. — Firefighters along North Carolina's Outer Banks are asking beachgoers to stop leaving giant holes along the shore when they leave. The Kill Devil Hills Fire Department posted two photos of large holes that were left unfilled on the beach last week. Firefighters got a call from someone about a large hole along North Virginia Dare Trail about a massive hole near the water.
KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC
WCBD Count on 2

These small SC towns were named best in the south by Southern Living

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WCBD) – Are you looking for a quick getaway? Three destinations in South Carolina made Southern Living’s list of the ‘South’s Best Small Towns’ in 2022. Beaufort made the list at #1 – the popular magazine said Beaufort, which sits along South Carolina’s coast between Hilton Head Island and Charleston, was a Lowcountry […]
BEAUFORT, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
country1037fm.com

The Unhealthiest Restaurant Order In North Carolina Is In Wilmington

As someone who is trying so hard to lose weight, sometimes you just have the unhealthiest cravings. We love it when Eat This, Not That! do these studies. This time, they searched the country to find the unhealthiest restaurant orders around, and one place in Wilmington came in first for North Carolina.
WILMINGTON, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Fox 46 Charlotte

34K+
Followers
8K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX 46 Charlotte is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.fox46.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy