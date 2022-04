If you start a band, you may end up being good, but you’ll probably end up like one of these ill-fated groups. Are you big Rockin’ Al fans? Of course not, but you’ll surely enjoy a fight between middle-aged bandmates mid-performance. One of the smaller members of the band decided to flip off the drummer, who happened to be a literal giant. With one push, the Doc Brown looking musician flew backwards, but got up and tried to test the drummer yet again. It did not go well.

MUSIC ・ 4 DAYS AGO