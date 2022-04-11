ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, OH

T.I. Booed Over The Weekend During Brooklyn Comedy Set

By D.L. Chandler
 1 day ago

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

T.I. is going full speed ahead with his fledgling comedy career but it looks like the early returns coming his way aren’t necessarily working in his favor. Soon after a rather tense incident involving another comedian that has since been squashed, Tip was at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn where he was greeted with a chorus of boos.

The rapper and comedian born Clifford Harris was part of the lineup for the April Fools Comedy Jam featuring Bruce Bruce, Michael Blackson, Joe Torry, Jacob Williams, Rip Micheals, Nick Cannon, HaHa Davis, Eddie Griffin, B. Simone, and Tony Roberts. The show also featured performances from Lil’ Kim, Moneybagg Yo, and T.I. himself.

News of T.I. getting booed began to crop up on social media and video footage soon followed. Because the whole show isn’t being aired, it isn’t known if T.I. was getting the jeers due to his recent run-in with Lauren Knight or if he was bombing badly onstage.

Check out the footage below.

T.I. Booed Over The Weekend During Brooklyn Comedy Set was originally published on hiphopwired.com

