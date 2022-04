Charlottesville Woman Hiking the Appalachian Trail to Raise Funds for the Homeless. Kim Grover of Charlottesville, Va., is taking steps to help the homeless, literally. Last month, Grover set out to hike the entire Appalachian Trail (A.T.) in an effort to raise money for Habitat for Humanity of Greater Charlottesville and The Haven, two organizations in the city’s downtown area working to end homelessness. BRO caught up with her this week as she completed roughly 135 miles of hiking.

