Green Diamond Hires Jason Callahan To Manage Government Affairs In Multiple States
By News Release Green Diamond Resource Company
ifiberone.com
1 day ago
(SEATTLE, Wash. – April 1, 2022) Green Diamond Resource Company officials announced today that Jason Callahan will serve was as policy and communications manager for Green Diamond Resource Company. He replaces Patti Case, who is retiring in May 2022. Callahan will be based at the company’s office in...
A Virginia skydiver who became entangled in her parachute in the middle of her 13,500ft jump, has not only lived to tell the tale, but is in the midst of preparing for a summit of Mount Everest.Jordan Hatmaker, a 35-year-old from Virginia Beach, Virginia, just barely survived from the near-death experience, forcing doctors to remark that it was “miraculous” she was not only alive, but not paralysed.“9 days ago I never knew how much my world would change,” the adrenaline junkie wrote in a 23 November 2021 Instagram post.She went on to detail how the 14 November jump was her...
Since the end of World War II, the debate on whether the Japanese planned or did not plan to invade Washington and Oregon with troops still rages on. Some say the Japanese had no intention of invading the U.S. because of the long distance across the Pacific Ocean, and others say they were likely wary of a long drawn out battle with armed Americans, as most households in rural areas at the time had a firearm (81 years later this topic is still highly debated).
(WWTI) — The New York State DEC and New York State Canal Corporation have announced a new effort to combat the potential spread of the round goby, an aquatic invasive species, to the Lake Champlain Basin. The comprehensive plan was developed following the discovery of the round goby in...
Many white Americans have only recently realized what Dr. Marcella Alsan has studied for most of her career – that systemic racism in health care has fostered mistrust among Black and brown patients, widened health disparities and produced dire outcomes for those communities. The COVID-19 pandemic worsened those disparities...
Turnover rates among Veterans Affairs staffers have risen slightly in recent years, and officials worry that could increase dramatically if Congress doesn’t help ease the burden of bringing new candidates into the department’s workforce. “We are continuing to see a bit of concern,” said Jessica Bonjorni, chief of...
President Biden announced that the Environmental Protection Agency would be issuing an emergency waiver to allow for the sale of a certain ethanol-blend of gasoline over the summer in hopes to lower gas costs where it is offered.April 12, 2022.
The authority of Wisconsin’s Department of Natural Resources (DNR) to regulate PFAS (per and fluroalkyl substances) “forever chemicals” that have contaminated drinking water was blocked on Tuesday. Waukesha County Circuit Judge Michael Bohren ruled that the DNR cannot regulate PFAS and other emerging toxic compounds under Wisconsin’s Spills Law. If allowed to stand, the ruling defangs the state’s protection against PFAS contamination, an emerging toxic threat to many communities.
A pending U.S. Supreme Court ruling could hollow out a California law that lets employees collectively sue their employers over workplace law violations. Thousands of workers have used the law to address workplace issues, sometimes winning large settlements and changing company policies. But critics say the law mostly benefits the private attorneys doing the suing.
ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — A St. Paul man who pleaded guilty to leaving a threatening voicemail for a U.S. representative in California was sentenced Tuesday to two years of supervised release.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Minnesota said 32-year-old Jason Robert Burham Karimi pleaded guilty to one count of interstate communication of a threat in September.
In January 2021, Karimi left a voicemail containing “graphic threats of violence” on the representative’s office telephone, the attorney’s office said.
U.S. Capitol police traced the call to Karimi, which led the FBI to set up a meeting with him near his home in St. Paul. Karimi admitted to leaving the voicemail, saying he’s a marijuana industry lobbyist, and he wanted to inflict “political pain” on the lawmaker’s career, according to the attorney’s office.
Tens of billions of dollars in federal money to improve broadband internet service in rural areas across the country are starting to reach the groups that will help provide the service, but experts say supply chain issues, labor shortages and geographic constraints will slow the rollout
EXCLUSIVE – The Job Creators Network (JCN) is launching a seven-figure "Great Opportunity Project" to promote free-market policies that it says have led to prosperity. The project will run across the country, with policies enacted in Georgia, South Dakota and Arizona, featured and additional states to be mentioned as the campaign continues through November 2022.
This FH series introduces readers to a few of the women who make up 11 percent of the construction workforce in the U.S., spotlighting stories of their careers in the field. Know someone we should feature? Email us here. After college, Deb Hilmerson thought about becoming a teacher. But she...
Becker's determined which U.S. hospitals have the highest share of their patients covered under Medicare Advantage plans. The 2019 data released April 5 is from the coverage, cost and value team at the National Academy for State Health Policy in collaboration with Houston-based Rice University's Baker Institute for Public Policy. The dataset covers over 4,600 hospitals nationwide, though Medicare Advantage data was not available or was incomplete for about 700 hospitals.
Comments / 0