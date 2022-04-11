ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atascadero, CA

Man arrested after breaking car window

By News Staff
A-Town Daily News
A-Town Daily News
 3 days ago
Man arrested after fleeing on bicycle

– Last Tuesday, a male suspect was arrested and booked into San Luis Obispo County jail for vandalism and resisting arrest after an incident in Atascadero.

The incident began with the suspect breaking a window of a car that was driving on El Camino real at Entrada. The victim called the Atascadero Police Department and the suspect fled on a bicycle, according to Atascadero Deputy City Manager Terrie Banish. A number of officers responded to the scene and the suspect was eventually caught and arrested in an alley west of El Camino Real and traffic Way.

No further information is available at this time.

