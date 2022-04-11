ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Beach, FL

George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic Live at the Bandshell

By Brian Doughty
Click10.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMIAMI BEACH, Fla. – The North Beach Bandshell will be one big dance party...

www.local10.com

Comments / 0

Related
Stereogum

New Jersey Street Renamed Parliament Funkadelic Way

Five blocks of a street in Plainfield, New Jersey have been renamed Parliament Funkadelic Way, after George Clinton’s iconic funk music collective. (The band originally formed in the late ’50s in Plainfield as doo-wop group the Parliaments.) A P-Funk-themed mural is also coming to the city’s train station and, according to Asbury Park Press, the Cleveland Avenue arts district will be renamed for Clinton and P-Funk.
PLAINFIELD, NJ
DoYouRemember?

The One Song That John Lennon Would’ve Given His ‘Eyetooth’ To Write

There’s one specific track, a disco track, that John Lennon once said he would’ve given his “eyetooth” to write. It’s fascinating that Lennon would’ve wanted to write a disco track, considering the Beatles ventured into a lot of different subgenres of music, but not really ever disco. However, it’s not shocking that Lennon would’ve wanted to write the earliest disco hit of the disco era…
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Miami Beach, FL
Entertainment
City
Miami Beach, FL
Local
Florida Entertainment
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Watch: John Lennon’s son, Julian Lennon, performs ‘Imagine’ for 1st time to benefit Ukraine

A little bit of history was quietly made during the social media rally portion of Global Citizen’s “Stand Up for Ukraine” fundraiser on Friday night. Julian Lennon, son of the late John Lennon, performed his father’s iconic ballad, “Imagine,” for the first time, breaking a vow the 59-year-old musician made to himself years ago, Today reported.
MUSIC
KXLY

The 50 best rock albums of the 1960s

When it comes to groundbreaking musical eras, it’s hard to argue against the 1960s being one of the most evolutionary in recent history. This decade ushered in a musical revolution that would change the face of music as a whole—and no other genre was more impacted during that decade than rock.
MUSIC
Loudwire

Grammys Producer Apologizes for ‘In Memoriam’ That Omitted Joey Jordison

A producer behind this week's 64th Annual Grammy Awards has apologized for the several omissions in the music awards show's "In Memoriam" segment that honored musicians who died in the past year. Rock and metal fans were disappointed when the late Slipknot drummer Joey Jordison, plus Megaforce Records founder Jon Zazula and Moody Blues member Graeme Edge, were left out of the April 3 segment. Unfortunately, it's a common occurrence at the Grammys.
MUSIC
UPI News

Ringo Starr's son Zak Starkey marries in Los Angeles

March 25 (UPI) -- Zak Starkey is a married man. Starkey, a musician and the son of former Beatles member Ringo Starr and Maureen Starkey, married Sharna Liguz at an intimate wedding Monday in Los Angeles. Starkey and Liguz married at the Sunset Marquis in West Hollywood. The couple chose...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Clinton
Star News

Jeffrey Osborne to perform at Rivers Casino

Singer, lyricist and former drummer and lead singer of funk soul group L.T.D. Jeffrey Osborne is set to perform at Rivers Casino on Friday, June 3, at 8 p.m. Osborne started his professional singing career with L.T.D. in 1969, releasing hit singles such as “(Every Time I Turn Around) Back in Love Again,” which peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart, and “Love Ballad.”
PHILADELPHIA, PA
HipHopDX.com

Florida Rapper Foolio Arrested In Jacksonville

Reports have surfaced that Florida rapper Foolio might have found himself behind bars. According to a document shared by No Jumper and other outlets, Foolio was detained at 8:37 p.m. in Jacksonville on Tuesday (April 5) for allegedly “fleeing/attempting to elude” a Jacksonville Sherrif’s Deputy after they told him to stop. The document also reads that the 23-year-old rapper is being held without bond and no court date is currently set.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Funkadelic#Jazz#Dance Party#Parliament#The North Beach Bandshell#The Rhythm Foundation
Click10.com

Tortuga Music Festival comes to Fort Lauderdale Beach

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The Tortuga Beach Music Festival kicks off on Friday and there are some important traffic advisories you should know about if you’re headed to Fort Lauderdale Beach this weekend. Sections of the beach along 1100 Seabreeze Boulevard will be blocked off for the music...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Ultimate Classic Rock

40 Years Ago: Rolling Stones Punch Back With ‘Hang Fire’

So much of the immediate praise surrounding the Rolling Stones' hodge-podge Tattoo You album was colored by the era. Same with "Hang Fire." The band was, quite frankly, lost both personally and musically. So the arrival of an album of rock songs – not disco, not Chuck Berry knockoffs, not reggae, just rock – felt like a thunderbolt out of the blue.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Stereogum

Preview Arcade Fire’s New Single “Unconditional I (Lookout Kid)”

As you might have heard, Arcade Fire are preparing to release a new album, WE, next month. After sending a series of mysterious postcards to fans (and posting web ads), Arcade Fire debuted a few songs live at New Orleans’ Toulouse Theatre a few weeks ago, including lead single “The Lightning I, II.” Now, the band is sharing a preview of their next single, “Unconditional I (Lookout Kid).”
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Eddie Vedder Taps Jack White, Stevie Nicks to Headline 2022 Ohana Festival

Click here to read the full article. Eddie Vedder will take the stage at his sixth annual Ohana Festival, which will also feature performances from Stevie Nicks, Jack White, Pink, and more. The festival — which Vedder founded in 2016 — will return to Doheny State Beach in Dana Point, California, this year, Sept. 30 through Oct. 2. Nicks will headline day one, with additional performances from artists like Khruangbin, Brittany Howard, the Revivalists, Gang of Youths, St. Paul and the Broken Bones, and Kolohe Kai. Day two will feature Vedder and White, along with the likes of Billy Strings, Manchester Orchestra,...
DANA POINT, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy