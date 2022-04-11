Easter brunches in metro ATL | 2022

Social media has continued to grow since Myspace originally launched in 2003. Since then social media had not only been a place where we upload our happy moments and accomplishments, but it has become a place full of opportunity and dreams. Because social media is full of such opportunities, Generation Z has taken full advantage of this in many ways. Some include becoming content creators, opening online businesses, and kicking the typical 9-5 that we are all used to, to the curve. Not only that, but Generation Z is also known to be the generation with the largest number of people to move away from their hometowns to places of more opportunity, such as Georgia.

COLLEGE PARK, GA ・ 3 DAYS AGO