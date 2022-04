Alec Bohm had a grueling start to Monday’s game against the New York Mets. Afterword, he was forced to quell what had the makings of a major controversy in Philadelphia. Bohm committed three throwing errors in the first three innings of Monday night’s game. During the second inning, Phillies fans mockingly cheered the third baseman when he converted a routine play. Afterwards, Bohm appeared to say, “I f—–g hate this place” to teammate Didi Gregorius.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO