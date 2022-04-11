ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quarterly or biannual in-person summits

Some companies have transitioned to be fully remote while others operate on a hybrid model. While there are plenty of tools for collaborating with colleagues virtually, nothing truly replaces the synergy of physically being present together.

Quarterly or semi-annual in-person summits can build community and help people connect. From one-day meetings to week-long retreats, companies are recognizing the importance of facetime. Some in-person summits focus on fun and team building, while others focus on strategic planning and big-picture thinking.

This story originally appeared on Kazoo and was produced and distributed in partnership with Stacker Studio.

