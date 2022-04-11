Creating a sense of 'regenerative' work

Regenerative workplaces seek to give back to employees more than they extract. Think in addition to competitive salaries also folding in individualized perks that capitalize on community. The values of employees who may not stay long-term can have a big impact if they feel connected to the company during their tenure.

Some examples of embracing a regenerative workplace include generous time-off policies so workers can comfortably find a work-life balance, childcare perks, and decision-making and collaborative thinking across every level of the company. Overall, regenerative workplaces think long-term and do not see their workers as expendable. Instead of compartmentalizing roles, a regenerative workplace ties everyone’s contributions to the overall business strategy and goals . Employees know exactly how they contribute to solving clients’ problems and strive to create a better working society.