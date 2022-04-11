ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Employees are generally happier and stay with a company longer when they trust leadership and feel that decision-making is transparent. The Remote Work Report from GitLab found 34% of respondents reported leadership transparency leads to connectedness in the workplace. Similarly, 38% said that increased visibility into an organization improved feelings of connection.

Understanding how all the moving pieces fit together helps people grasp the impact of their work on the company and even the greater public. Providing staff with regular updates from each department along with any new company-wide developments can seriously improve leadership transparency.

