ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming News

Fostering informal interactions

By fizkes // Shutterstock
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1N8pcC_0f5pyyYb00

Informal interactions help colleagues build trust and bond as a team : In-person workers run into each other and often share ideas and problems naturally and spontaneously. In a virtual work environment, it’s counterintuitive but important to schedule unstructured time into meeting agendas.

Setting aside the last 10 minutes of a meeting for attendees to talk about whatever’s on their mind in whole-group or break-out sessions is one way to share ideas. Scheduling office hours or an open-door policy where leaders invite their reports to make video calls the norm among the team can also help keep teams collaborating rather than working in silos.

Comments / 0

Related
TheConversationCanada

Failure to include Black communities in health policy public engagement perpetuates health disparities

It is time for us to accept that policy failure and lack of community engagement in policy decision-making go hand-in-hand. The fact that the communities with the worst health outcomes are also the communities least likely to be meaningfully engaged in health policy decision-making should not be a surprise. As it stands, a growing body of evidence suggests that while many decision-making bodies proclaim publicly that they want input from racialized and other marginalized communities, many institutions are not willing to listen to, accept or integrate what those communities have to say. Broad systemic problems caused by longstanding exclusion and privilege are...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fast Company

Real inclusion: Amplifying every employee’s voice

Few leaders would argue that getting and addressing customer feedback is paramount to staying in business. In recent years, though, savvy businesses have learned that candid employee feedback is every bit as valuable to their sustained growth and success. That’s why many leaders are searching for ways to get more...
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
TIME

TIME for Kids / Your 🔥 Job Advisory Groups

“What do you want to be when you grow up?” Little kids often give similar answers to that question, before they learn about dozens of other jobs. Really, the options are endless. And by the time they get to pick one, there’ll be new jobs—some we can’t even imagine. It’s never too early for kids to explore the career paths that match their unique talents and interests.
KIDS
Hr Morning

Hybrid work keys: Resilience, transparency & trust

We all thought working from home would be a short-term fix for the pandemic. But here we are over two years later and for many, today’s hybrid workplaces are reality. Experts say the new COVID-19 variant, BA.2, spreads more easily than omicron. And while cases are popping up in the U.S., it’s hard to predict the number of cases because there are people taking at home tests and keeping their results quiet.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
Wyoming News

Stakeholders advocate for select retail liquor license proposals

CHEYENNE – Local stakeholders came before the Cheyenne City Council on Monday to advocate for the business proposals they hope to see come to fruition. Ten applicants presented their visions for the one available retail liquor license to City Council members over the past few weeks, and this was the first opportunity for public comment from community members. While there was support for many of the ideas brought forward, only one will be chosen at the end of April to receive the license. ...
CHEYENNE, WY
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
1K+
Followers
7K+
Post
378K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy