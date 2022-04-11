Enabling 'toxic culture alarms'

It’s not uncommon for empathetic and highly sensitive people to be told to toughen up in the workplace. Sensitive people can often predict toxic culture, impossibly high workloads, and bad management decisions before many of their colleagues.

By empowering (rather than silencing) employees who report sexism, racism, or other issues at the workplace, managers can appropriately deal with issues before they become endemic in the organization. A toxic culture “alarm” does not need to be an abrupt alarm at all: Providing an outlet for office culture feedback can help to mitigate workplace inequity.

Paying extra attention to the needs of the most vulnerable colleagues—including employees of color, working mothers, and those with disabilities—makes the workplace more welcoming for everyone. “Designing for the margin” means focusing on those who are most likely to face obstacles at work and making sure policies are written to help them succeed.