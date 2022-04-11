Remote lunch-and-learns are a great way to refresh knowledge and skills while showcasing an individual's expertise. At each regularly scheduled lunch-and-learn, a different team member prepares a presentation to teach their colleagues a new skill, dive deep into a challenge they faced and how they solved it, or introduce a new concept or way of working. Lunch-and-learns are a good way to hand the floor to a colleague who doesn’t usually run meetings but has something valuable to share.

While it was easy to cater for in-person lunch-and-learns, the nature of remote work makes the food portion of the event a bit trickier to handle. Some companies reimburse attendees and others use services like GrubHub to deliver food.