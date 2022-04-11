ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming News

Remote lunch-and-learns

By LightField Studios // Shutterstock
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00Lhi1_0f5pyrNW00

Remote lunch-and-learns are a great way to refresh knowledge and skills while showcasing an individual's expertise. At each regularly scheduled lunch-and-learn, a different team member prepares a presentation to teach their colleagues a new skill, dive deep into a challenge they faced and how they solved it, or introduce a new concept or way of working. Lunch-and-learns are a good way to hand the floor to a colleague who doesn’t usually run meetings but has something valuable to share.

While it was easy to cater for in-person lunch-and-learns, the nature of remote work makes the food portion of the event a bit trickier to handle. Some companies reimburse attendees and others use services like GrubHub to deliver food.

Comments / 0

Related
JC Post

Lunch & Learn will focus on the Eisenhower boyhood home

You can register for the March Lunch & Learn scheduled for Thursday, March 24 at noon. This month's virtual program is titled Home as Foundation. Curator William Snyder plans to focus on the Eisenhower boyhood home as we continue to delve into the making of a leader. Covering both literal and figurative implications, what did the structure at 201 East South Fourth Street mean to the future general and president? Ike’s parents, David and Ida, provided educational, moral, and spiritual guidance. But did the home and property itself influence Ike and his brothers?
KTUL

Tulsa Master Gardeners bring back free Lunch & Learn series

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) – The Lunch & Learn series is back from the Tulsa Master Gardeners. All sessions are free to attend. Classes are held at noon each Tuesday through April 12 at the Tulsa City-County Central Library, 400 Civic Center. Here’s the schedule of topics:. March 15...
TULSA, OK
The Independent

TikTok user shares incredible travel hack for bagging free luxury holidays

Not all of us are on a five-star budget, but there are ways and means of bagging a luxury hotel or meal for less on your travels - or even for free, according to one TikTok star.Money-saving vlogger Jen, aka @SmartyPantsFinance, says she gets to stay in luxe crashpads and dine out in lavish restaurants on her holidays - all due to one nifty trick.“I have been hotel mystery shopping around the world and across the United States since 2004,” she revealed in a recent video.Mystery shoppers are under-cover customers sent by retailers, market research and consumer watchdogs to experience...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
1K+
Followers
7K+
Post
378K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy