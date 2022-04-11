10 ways companies are building connections in remote workplaces

Remote work is here to stay—whether bosses like it or not. Forty-five percent of full-time U.S. employees work from home, with 25% always working from home and 20% working from home at least part of the time, according to Gallup polling data from September 2021.

Kazoo compiled information about how companies are working to strengthen office culture and interpersonal connections in virtual workplaces since the rise of remote work during the pandemic. The information comes from a diverse range of sources including experts, surveys, and news reports.

While some employees prefer working in the office, others—including the majority of parents and Black workers —prefer working from the comfort of their own homes. A 2021 Remote Work Report found that if remote work was suddenly no longer an option, a third of respondents would leave their job—either by finding a new role or retiring.

While many remote workers tout the benefits of no commute, more flexibility for family and personal time, and the convenience of doing a load of laundry during the day, building meaningful connections with colleagues is far more difficult when you don’t share the same physical space. There are digital alternatives that leaders across industries are experimenting with to inspire culture-building and collaboration, from coffee breaks to happy hours. Some virtual experiments have worked well, and some just can’t hold a candle to in-person interactions.