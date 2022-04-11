ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inside bizarre ‘pigeon metaverse’ where you live as a VIRTUAL bird and ‘coo with strangers’

By Charlotte Edwards
The US Sun
 1 day ago

THE world's first 'pigeon metaverse' has been revealed and it can let people live life as a virtual bird.

The bizarre concept is called the Hatoverse and it's available to download as an app in Japan.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sb98a_0f5pymD700
The app is available for Apple users in Japan
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VBv6q_0f5pymD700
All the pigeons look the same and there isn't much for them to do Credit: YouTube

You may be wondering why anyone would want to live their life as a pigeon but the flying creatures are very popular in Japan.

The pigeon metaverse comes courtesy of Tori Games.

According to SoraNews24, the pigeon-verse was announced by a man wearing a pigeon mask at the '2022 Hatoverse Conference'.

Hato means pigeon in Japanese.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0D3BUS_0f5pymD700
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZL51X_0f5pymD700

A video promoting the pigeon-verse presents it like a video game were you embody a pigeon.

You can communicate with other humans who have turned into pigeons.

The video makes it seem like you can do most things a pigeon does, like cooing and flying around.

To make it more realistic, there's no voice chat or text chat.

Users will have to interpret the 'coos' or other virtual pigeons to have some sort of conversation.

All the pigeons look the same and there's no purchases or any game plan to follow.

It's simply using an app to act like a pigeon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nBtJM_0f5pymD700https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WCYhu_0f5pymD700

The main activities seem to be sitting on a seesaw or finding three virtual chickens that are wandering around the pigeon-verse.

It's unclear whether the app will become available in more countries or come to Android.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RZcNx_0f5pymD700
No human talking is allowed in the 'pigeon metaverse' Credit: YouTube

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pigeons#Metaverse
