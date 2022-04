Although Plum High School’s spring musical heralds a return to pre-covid normalcy, the play’s subject matter veers toward the opposite direction. “The Addams family are regarded as an odd collection of humanity,” resident artistic director Nick Mitchell said. “And I enjoy focusing on the people we might see as outcasts, especially because the theater community is really a community of people from all different backgrounds who come together and find a commonality.”

