ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne hands out McDonald's to his two children after helping his side draw with Liverpool and taking another step closer to the Premier League title

By Julian Bovill For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 1 day ago

Manchester City maestro Kevin de Bruyne has shared a touching clip on social media showing him buying McDonald's happy meals for his children.

Having scored City's first goal in their pulsating 2-2 draw with Liverpool, De Bruyne then treated his children after the game.

In a clip shared to social media platform TikTok titled 'My biggest support', the Belgian's day from leaving the house to meeting his family in the tunnel post-match was documented.

The video begins with De Bruyne being embraced by one of his sons before he leaves to go to the ground before it then transitions to two of his children sat in the back of the car on the way to the game.

Both Mason and Rome, De Bruyne's two sons who feature most prominently in the video, don their names with the Belgian's no. 17 on the back.

The clip then moves on to show the family of City's captain for the day celebrating his early goal in a box suite.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nfvJr_0f5pyMSL00
Kevin De Bruyne impressed throughout, scoring Manchester City's first goal in five minutes

Following the conclusion of the game in which both sides missed opportunities to win it, the video then shows a very sweet moment in which the midfielder's sons run towards him in the tunnel.

Leaving the ground with his family after the game, De Bruyne can be seen driving them through a local McDonald's 'drive thru' treating them to a happy meal following his superb performance.

The clip then goes full circle and ends with De Bruyne and his wife getting home with their three children appearing as happy as ever.

Meanwhile, following the game De Bruyne also spoke to reporters and poured scorn on the idea that if one side had won they would certainly have gone on to win the league.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1x5RBp_0f5pyMSL00
The goal from the Belgian capped what was an impressive and high-paced start by City

He said: 'I know people said whoever wins gets the title. But I don't think the teams think that way, the schedule is way too tough for both teams to win all their games.'

He went on to add: 'Today we played very well, I think we had the upper hand. This is the way we need to play the rest of the season.

'We should score more. It is what it is. It was a great game. I think it should be more before half-time but we were still winning.

'The way the second half started is the disappointment. I think we played great and created enough chances to win the game.'

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti hails the 'magic of the Bernabeu' for helping his side to overcome Chelsea and reach the Champions League semi-finals

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti survived another breathtaking European night at the Bernabeu as his team saw off a stirring Chelsea fightback to book a place in the Champions League semi-finals despite a 3-2 defeat after extra time in the second leg. Their 5-4 aggregate win on Tuesday came five...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin De Bruyne
Yardbarker

Manchester City Receive Key Fitness Boost Ahead of Atletico Madrid and Liverpool Ties

Manchester City have had the good fortune to stay relatively healthy in terms of first-team fitness since the start of the season. While many members of the starting XI earlier in the campaign were slow to return from the off-season - owing largely to the demands on individuals following their respective recoveries from COVID-19 - there have been only a few major injuries at the Etihad Stadium this term.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Mason Mount's 'wonderful' goal in Chelsea's European second leg against Real Madrid makes him just the THIRD Englishman to score at the Bernabeu in the Champions League

Mason Mount's fine strike for Chelsea in their European clash with Real Madrid on Tuesday has set a historic achievement. The Blues midfielder's 'wonderful' goal in their quarter-final second leg saw him become only the third Englishman in history to score a Champions League goal at the Spanish giants' Bernabeu stadium.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'What a game': Gary Lineker leads fans revelling in the quality of Chelsea's enthralling Champions League quarter-final against Real Madrid

Match of the Day presenter Gary Lineker joined scores of fans hailing the superb Champions League quarter-final between Real Madrid and Chelsea on Tuesday. Trailing 3-1 from the quarter-final first leg at Stamford Bridge last week, Chelsea went 3-0 up at the Bernabeu against the Spanish giants and were ahead 4-3 on aggregate as Thomas Tuchel's side blitzed the hosts with a brilliant performance.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'What does my future have to do with Pep's?': Jurgen Klopp calls a reporter 'cheeky' for asking about his Liverpool contract plans, after rival Guardiola suggested he'd be willing to stay at Manchester City 'forever'

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp hit back at a 'cheeky' reporter when quizzed over his and rival Pep Guardiola's futures as he questioned why the pair were linked. Last week Guardiola appeared to hint that he would be willing to extend his contract and continue his trophy-filled tenure at the Etihad.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Manchester City#The Premier League#Mcdonald#Tiktok#Belgian
Daily Mail

IAN LADYMAN: Erik ten Hag is a HUGE gamble for Man United... it's a giant step up from Ajax but he must be allowed to tackle a toxic dressing room, lift the malaise at Old Trafford and reshape from the ground up

If Sunday’s whirlwind Premier League collision between Liverpool and Manchester City did not tell us which of the two will win the title, it did confirm just how far they are ahead of the rest. This is the environment Erik ten Hag will walk into when, as expected, he...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'If they call me, I'll go!': Alisson is ready for a repeat of his West Brom goal heroics last season as Liverpool prepare for frantic run-in amid 'crazy schedule' pushing Reds to the limit

The goalscoring goalkeeper suddenly had a twinkle in his eye when it was put to him that there might be a moment in the coming weeks when he gets to do it all again. Without Alisson’s remarkable header at West Bromwich Albion 12 months ago, when he popped up at the moment all seemed lost, Liverpool might not have even made the Champions League — let alone had the second leg of a quarter-final to prepare for this evening.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Atletico Madrid vs Man City predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of Champions League fixture tonight

Atlético Madrid host Manchester City at the Metropolitano Stadium tomorrow looking to overturn a first-leg deficit and reach the semi-finals.Goals from Kevin De Bruyne and Gabriel Jesus resulted in a 2-2 draw for City against Premier League title rivals Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday afternoon.The Belgian’s only goal was the difference in Manchester last Tuesday and gives Pep Guardiola’s side a 1-0 aggregate lead to take to Madrid.The winner of the tie will face either Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea or Carlo Ancelotti’s Real Madrid in the semi-finals later this month.Here is everything you need to know.When is Atletico Madrid...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

REVEALED: Chris Kirchner's proposal to buy Derby County is between £25-30m and would see unsecured creditors paid less than 10p in the pound - meaning a 15-point deduction next season under EFL rules

Chris Kirchner’s offer to buy Derby County includes paying non-football creditors less than 10p in the pound, which would trigger a 15-point deduction next season. The American is the preferred bidder of administrators Quantuma but, should the deal being discussed go through and the club is saved from liquidation, EFL rules state that anything less than 25p in the pound to unsecured creditors will result in a points penalty.
SOCCER
BBC

Manchester City 2-2 Liverpool: Top two draw to maintain pulsating title race

Manchester City retained their slender one-point advantage at the top of the Premier League as they fought out a classic draw with closest rivals Liverpool at Etihad Stadium. The meeting between the country's two outstanding sides lived up to its pre-match billing and in the end there was nothing to separate them, with the destination of the title still hanging in the balance with seven games remaining.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Northern Ireland 0-5 England: Sarina Wiegman's side cruise to victory in their World Cup qualifier at Windsor Park... taking their goal tally to 68 goals in EIGHT games!

England have virtually booked their place at the 2023 Women’s World Cup after a 5-0 victory over Northern Ireland. Sarina Wiegman and her staff can’t quite book their flights to Australia and New Zealand yet, but they could start looking at hotels. Their place at next year’s tournament...
SPORTS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

334K+
Followers
29K+
Post
146M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy