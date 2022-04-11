ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Atkinson, WI

Fort library celebrates National Poetry Month with readings

Cover picture for the articleThe Friends of Lorine Niedecker, in collaboration with the Dwight Foster Public Library, will be hosting a reading of poetic works published within a newsletter produced by the friends group, titled: “The Solitary Plover.”. The event is offered in celebration of National Poetry Month, according to a news...

