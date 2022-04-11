Fort library celebrates National Poetry Month with readings

Life is a grind and the hustle and bustle of daily life can often get to you. In a world where everyone is busy to get to the next place, some measure of quietness goes a long way. A library is a place where time slows down, and libraries are run by some of the kindest people on earth. They are places full of treasures for any book lover but also a safe haven for the vulnerable. It's no secret that libraries are underfunded and dwindling in numbers, but one tweet reminded us why their contribution to society is immeasurable. David, a librarian from Atlanta, recalled a woman walking into the library. "Today a woman with developmental disabilities came into the library and said she was lost," he tweeted. "She didn't know her address, but her phone number was in her pocket on a piece of paper with Elmo on it. She kept saying, 'The library is a safe place.'"

